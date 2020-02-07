GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College's sixth annual Play 4Kay Pink Night will take place next Thursday night. The Buccaneers will be playing Williston State College at 5:30 p.m.
The DCC women last year received an award for raising more money to combat breast cancer than any other two-year college in the country.
The team was saluted in Tampa, Florida, at the NCAA Women's Final Four convention, which was hosted by the Kay Yow Cancer Fund foundation in partnership with the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Thursday's women's and men's games will also be in support of the National Breast Cancer Awareness campaign. Raffle tickets will be sold during both games and prizes will handed out throughout both contests.
Fans will get into the games for free if they are wearing "lots" of pink attire, according to a school press release.
Proceeds from the sale of tickets will be donated to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
The men's game is set for 7:30 p.m.
