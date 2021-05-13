GLENDIVE — Former Helena Capital standout and Dawson Community College sophomore forward Megan Lindbo has signed a letter of intent to finish her basketball career at Carroll College.

Averaging four points and three rebounds per game for the Bucs, Lindbo was co-captain on Dawson's 19-5 team this year and Region XIII tournament runner-up.

"We are super excited that Megan is coming home to Carroll," coach Rachelle Sayers said in a press release. "I am fortunate to have known Megan for the last five years and I know she will be a great asset to the team."

