GLENDIVE — Sophomore first baseman Kayne McGee of Dawson Community College has signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Division II West Liberty State University in West Liberty, West Virginia.

McGee, who is from Canada, played his freshman season at Erie Community College in New York. He played 10 games as a sophomore at DCC, batting 10 for 29 (.345) and driving in seven runs.

The 2020 season was cut short by the coronavirus.

West Liberty State had six consecutive 20-win seasons prior to this spring.

