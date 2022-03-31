BUTTE — There are 38 fields to fill out on the Kansas State rowing online recruit questionnaire.
Personal information like name, email, physical address, high school GPA and intended major are all mandatory before you can proceed any further. SAT and ACT scores are required, as is your NCAA eligibility information.
If you're serious about joining the Wildcats, a list of other sports played and an explanation for filling out the form in the first place are non-negotiable.
For obvious reasons, Kansas State needs to know you can swim before you can be considered for the rowing team.
Near the bottom of the form, there are three questions about rowing experience.
The questions, and the experience: Optional.
Only 8% of the questionnaire is about the user's history with rowing, which is greater than the percentage of K-State rowers who enter the program having any.
Emma Johnson, a senior at Deer Lodge, fits into the vast majority of Wildcats recruits who are athletes, but not yet rowers. Johnson, who played volleyball and basketball for the Wardens, signed a National Letter of Intent on Nov. 11, 2021, to row for Kansas State, an NCAA Division I school located in Manhattan, Kansas, that competes in the Big 12 Conference.
While the reality of being a D1 commit in a sport she's never attempted has started to sink in for her, Johnson is still doing a lot of explaining to thrilled but confused friends, family and classmates.
"All of them were surprised and thought it was pretty cool," she said. “(But) when you tell them rowing, they’re always like, ‘in a boat? ... on water?!'
"Everyone has the reaction of, 'Kansas has water?'"
Nine months before she signed, Johnson filled out a Kansas State rowing questionnaire after discovering the Wildcats program on Tik Tok, her research prompted by the casual mention of rowing by a student-teacher.
“This could be a good way to get a new experience and be able to go to college," Johnson said of her thought process. "And then it just all kind of meshed together.”
Kansas State assistant coach Noelle Dykmann made the first contact with Johnson, speaking with her on monthly video calls and getting her to Manhattan on an unofficial visit in July 2021.
“I’d never been to Kansas before, so that was a change," Johnson said. "It was not as flat as I thought it would be."
The city of approximately 55,000 people was "prettier and greener" than the picture Johnson imagined. More green, and a lot more royal purple.
"Manhattan is definitely a college town," Johnson said. "You talk to people in the town and they're like, 'everybody loves it here.'"
Once Johnson began her senior year, her point of contact became Hanna Wiltfong, a Wildcats assistant coach and former rower who oversees the program's recruiting efforts. Much of Wiltfong's time has been poured into refining K-State's recruiting strategy and processes. The Wildcats bring in approximately 50 freshmen each fall, knowing that rowing's high attrition rates will wipe half of those recruits from the roster by spring.
“Rowing is a no-glam sport. And the way we do it … you have to bring in more than you need," Wiltfong said. "Either they’re going to decide it’s not for them or rowing is going to make clear that they’re not competitive compared to the group on a yearly basis.”
The Wildcats are looking for athletes. Height is first. Strength comes next. A relatively clean health record is a must. Wiltfong said rowers need "even hips and shoulders, and hopefully no back problems."
Those attributes attract the K-State coaches to volleyball and basketball courts, where they're likely to find more tall girls with essential athletic ability than there are scholarship opportunities in those sports.
“We are looking for the highest possible caliber athlete," Wiltfong said. "We look for girls who are 5-10 or taller, who have what we like to say (is) D1 hustle and D1 heart, but they just don't have D1 skill in those sports that recruit far fewer athletes."
Wiltfong is optimistic that Johnson's athletic background and character give her a better chance to stick than most.
“We’re really expecting her to do very well. She’s built well. She’s athletic. She’s a humble, hard worker," Wiltfong said. "We’re sure that if she just learned the sport in semester one, she should be able to earn her way into the racing squad, either first year or second year."
According to the Kansas State Athletics website, Johnson will be the first Montanan to row for the Wildcats since at least 2012, which is as far back as the rowing records go.
Wiltfong, who has been a member of the K-State program since 2007 as a rower then a coach, says Johnson might be the first of her kind.
“I don’t have any recollection of one that’s made it past her first semester," Wiltfong said. "I don’t have anyone in mind (from Montana) that’s graduated from the program.
“She’s definitely making waves in a new way.”
The first semester at K-State is a crash course in all things rowing. The rookie Wildcats learn terminology, technique, the day-to-day schedule and whether or not they even like to row. Freshmen rarely participate in any fall events.
"To be honest they still don't know how to get in a boat," Wiltfong said with a laugh.
Johnson knew what she was getting into from her conversations with Wiltfong and her official visit in October. She toured the facilities, observed practice and stayed with a rower who also never rowed before college.
“They’re pretty intense, they’re not messing around," Johnson said. "They’re trying to get in, do their workout real quick so they can head off to class."
She also learned that boats aren't called boats. And rowing machines aren't rowing machines.
"They call it an erg," Johnson said. "Some people call (boats) a shell."
It's a lot to take in, and Johnson is putting in the work to immerse herself in rowing culture long before she hits the water. She's learned the names of each side of the shell. She knows what the coxswain does. And yes, she's started reading The Boys in the Boat. Still, she knows no amount of preparation will offer her certainty after eagerly accepting an offer to an unknown future.
"It's just kind of a shock, kind of a gamble," Johnson said of her commitment and what awaits her in Manhattan. "There's a lot out there and I'm like, welp, I've always been up for a challenge."
The gamble goes both ways.
“It’s just such a roll of the dice, you can’t really ever predict who’s going to have what it takes," Wiltfong said.
Both understand that there's no sure things when 50-plus athletes enter an uncertain world. Both also understand it's a unique opportunity for athletes who are D1-capable, but had limited options as young athletes to prove it. Youth basketball and volleyball are ubiquitous, but the college roster spots aren't.
“It’s kind of a tall-girl second chance," Wiltfong said of rowing. “She’s exactly what we’re looking for, a humble, hard-working kid who isn’t entitled. Everybody on our team is ready to earn their way up and they know it’s going to be hard and they know they’re going to suck at first. And I think that creates a really magical environment that isn’t entitled or cliquey.
“The assumption is everyone can make it if they just want to work hard enough.”
Johnson can't guarantee she'll be a four-year rower and Kansas State graduate. That's her goal, but in a year she might be back in Montana studying kinesiology at UM or education at MSU.
“At the end of the day you can only do what you can, so you just have to go into everything with full effort," she said. "I’d rather go down and find out I’m not good at it and it’s not my thing than think that I had this opportunity that I never took.”
