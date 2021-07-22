BILLINGS — Logan Mead has heard the rumors.
And he’s hoping to put them to rest.
For several years now, some riders who’ve entered the Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb at the Billings Motorcycle Club have steered clear of an interview with The Billings Gazette before the event.
In the pits there’s been chatter that any rider who is featured in the pages or online editions of the newspaper leading up to the motorcycle racing spectacular is doomed to sub-par runs up the Bentonite Nightmare over the two days of competition in the South Hills.
Mead, 26, the defending overall champion of the Great American, comes to Billings leading the overall points charts in the Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series.
The Concord, California, rider didn’t shy away from an interview with The Gazette two days before the start of the Great American at the Billings Motorcycle Club. The $30,000 hill climb begins Friday and the professional competition starts at 1:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, with an approximate ending of 10:30 p.m. each day.
“The rumor in the pits, guys joke around is whoever gets interviewed by The Billings Gazette always ends up choking,” Mead told the newspaper and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview Wednesday. “I’m not superstitious and am looking forward to debunking that.”
Mead has done extremely well recently in Billings. He enters the 103rd anniversary of the Great American on a high note, winning the King of the Hill overall championship at the Big Sky Challenge Hill Climb at the BMC in early June.
At the Big Sky Challenge, which takes place on a different hill than the Bentonite Nightmare, Mead also raced to classification titles in the 450cc, 0-700cc exhibition and the 701cc open exhibition.
“That is really hard to do,” Great American promoter Cord Mitchell said of Mead winning the three Big Sky Challenge classifications and overall championship.
The first stop of the three-part Rockwell series was the X12 in Utah, and Mead said he won the open class and finished in the top five in both the 450cc and 0-700cc.
“That was super awesome,” Mead, who is a medical equipment repair technician, said of his performance at the Big Sky Challenge. “It was a career first for me and a confidence booster and shows everyone else I’m the man to beat right now.”
Last year at the Great American, Mead captured his first overall title at the historic hill climb. He has competed at the marquee hill climb every year but one since 2012 and has qualified for the championship run-off every time. In 2019, Mead missed the annual event with a knee injury.
“I don’t think there is any one thing. I’ve been at this a long time,” Mead said of the key to why he has been so successful as of late. “The biggest thing is this year I’m mentally and physically in a good spot.”
While they are professionals, most of the riders have full-time employment other than competing at hill climbs.
“I get up to work a 9-to-5 job. This is what I work for,” he said. “It’s such a rad hobby. Obviously we’d all like to do this for a living.
“This is my hobby and extra-curricular activity that keeps me on point.”
Mead explained that while the hill climb riders have a camaraderie and friendship, they are also competitive once the racing begins.
“As soon as those helmets come on, it’s game time,” he said.
Riding for a chance at the $30,000 purse, a Rockwell watch and the championship trophy are all important. The trophies remind riders of past glory and achievements, but the checks help them make the next hill climb.
“Trust me, the checks are the most important,” Mead said. “We rely on that money to travel.”
Once he fires up the engine on his motorcycle this weekend, Mead will be focused. Mead knows that as the returning champion and with his success at the Big Sky Challenge — and don’t forget that interview with The Gazette — he’ll have a target on his back.
That doesn’t bother Mead. He’s out to reverse the curse and carry that winning feeling over to this weekend.
“I think that between the two, sweeping the Big Sky Challenge and winning the Great American, the pressure will be on,” Mead said. “I feel like I will be up to the challenge mentally and physically.
“I’m sitting very well in the points to do some championship winning at the Great American.”
