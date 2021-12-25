MISSOULA — Whether it was running up and down Mount Sentinel, dodging rocks and tree roots with his shuffle-like strides on forest trails or just sweating it out on the small track above the basketball courts at the YMCA, Dennis Bender always seemed to run into someone he knew.
He trained so many to be the best runners and competitors they could be, no matter the level from professional to toddlers who he set up mini races for as the old life and running coach loved to do. You couldn’t find a race where someone would run by, or more likely be passed by him, and a conversation while competing would happen.
Running with Bender was like running with the mayor.
He knew them from the countless marathons, triathlons and other competitive races he competed in the past 20 years as a legacy runner at the Missoula Marathon.
He knew them as one of the first faces you may see at the YMCA, always wanting to help and rarely uttering “no” when asked to lend a hand. His motto as a trainer was "it's never too late to unhook the stars," as he made sure anyone of any age and athletic ability could achieve their goals. Everyone, no matter the level, could be an athlete in his mind.
He made people feel important, like they could achieve any goal. He was a fitness shepherd, a linchpin, the “pusher-man” and a fighter. But most of all, a husband and father who cared deeply for his family, and his extended family of athletes, hopeful runners, swimmers, bikers and just about anyone he came across at the YMCA or while he ran the many, many miles he accumulated over the years.
Bender died on Dec. 9 at the age of 68 due to complications from multiple infections. He fought through three weeks in the hospital, in and out of the intensive care unit. His wife Ava and daughter Dore were by his side through it all.
He always told others he was going to be OK, even in the toughest of moments. The day he passed, some of those closest to him visited, but it would have been hundreds more if not for capacity restrictions.
To call him an avid racer would downplay how much he ran. He logged thousands of miles over countless races including a triathlon the week before he was admitted to the hospital. He trained for marathons running over 100 laps on the tiny track at the YMCA, keeping count in his head with the temperature blazing — he preferred warm running rather than cold and called himself more of a road racer than a trail runner.
He wasn't a big fan of trail running, because he knew as he shuffled along he was accident prone and liable to stumble over an unseen root or rock. That didn't stop him from trying his hand at some of the most intense races from Spartan races to ultra-marathons and triathlons. He wanted to prove himself, time and time again.
It wasn’t racing without Ava and Dore there watching and cheering him on.
Even on vacations, he would find time for racing and his wife and daughter would be there taking photos — even if they missed him. They’d stick up high on a hill, watching runners run past over hours and hours at an ultramarathon and searching out the neon-green or bright-blue-clad Dennis racing at a surprisingly fast pace.
Ava and Dore would work tirelessly to find him on the course to snag a photo. Maybe they could get him on the bike trail or catch a glimpse of his swim cap popping over the water, but more often than not they'd miss him.
“It was an entire struggle to just get that picture,” Ava said, cracking a smile through tears, surrounded by Dore, and friends Ian Carlson, Tina Dennison and Carrie Moe at a table in the back corner of Clyde Coffee on Tuesday. “And then sure enough, it’s supposed to be the end and we wouldn’t get there. We’d miss him.”
“We’d always miss him,” Dore added.
“As hard as we tried to be everywhere he was supposed to be,” Ava remarked.
Seven days a week you could find Dennis at the YMCA and you may even ask “Does Dennis sleep here?” It was his life and what he loved after switching from a job at Sun Mountain Sports to using his background as a psychology graduate from Montana State.
He found his purpose, his passion, his mission.
“He could have been anything, but he chose the Y,” Carlson said. “His work ethic and ability to encourage people, he’s a natural leader. The fact that he got so many people into running or working out and making that a passion, he had skills that he put to great use at the Y. He could have been a CEO of a company. He could have been so many things but that’s where his love was.”
When he wasn’t at the YMCA, he loved Christmas and flowers — and his friends said he’d be ecstatic to see the Bobcats football team’s deep FCS postseason run.
His home was a field of colorful flowers that he and his wife worked on together. Dennis would take clippings and bring them to friends at the YMCA — he had a list of who to give flowers.
During Christmas time, the flower field transformed into a winter wonderland with rows upon rows of holiday themed blowups, decorations and lights. This year some from the YMCA made sure to get some of his decorations up, keeping his memory at his home and finding a way to support his family and help Ava fulfill a promise.
“They all came out and put up the decorations. I promised him I’d put them up and it was a little daunting,” Ava said.
“He loved Christmas,” Moe added. “My husband told him on the phone ‘Dennis, I’ll go get your blowups up.’ And the Y staff went and put those up. It took something like four hours.”
Kat Franchino, director of marketing at the YMCA and a friend of Dennis, noted the missing piece since his passing. But his legacy lives on through the countless community members of all ages he helped.
“Like so many other people, I know my heart is missing a piece,” she said. “The YMCA is different without him and we miss him immensely. One thing that helps, though, is being able to look around and see his legacy continue through the communities he built, and the people he knew and loved.”
There is a GoFundMe set up to help his family with medical bills. To donate, you can visit gofundme.com/f/dennis-army.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 1:30 pm in the YMCA main gym in Missoula. Those who join are asked to wear running shoes if they’d like to participate in a tribute lap afterward on the trail at Playfair Park behind the YMCA or on the track inside.
