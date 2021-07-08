DICKINSON, N.D. — Dickinson (North Dakota) pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a walk-off, 10-9, victory over the Laurel Dodgers at the Roughrider American Legion baseball tournament on Thursday.

Richie Cortese was 2 for 4 at the plate with a triple and a home run for the Dodgers (23-17). Cortese drove in four and scored a run.

Maverick Hoppman had two RBIs and a run for the Dodgers.

Dickinson scored two runs in the third and seven in the fourth for a 9-7 lead. 

Dodgers' reliever Aiden Hill pitched the final four innings, allowing only three hits and one run.

The tourney continues through Sunday.

