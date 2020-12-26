DICKINSON, N.D. — Kael Richards of Great Falls has signed a letter of intent to attend Dickinson State University and play baseball for the Blue Hawks, according to the Great Falls Tribune.

The infielder, who is a graduate of Great Falls High, plans to compete for DSU this spring.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Richards, who can play first and second base, helped the Chargers advance to the America Legion Baseball State Tournament last summer.

He missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery on both shoulders.

The Blue Hawks, an NAIA school, play baseball in the North Star Athletic Association.

