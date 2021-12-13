BILLINGS — Sidney's Matt Dey, who played football this fall at Dickinson State University, has been chosen to the 2021 AFCA/NAIA Coaches' All-America first team, which was announced on Monday by the American Football Coaches Association.
Dey was a senior center for the Blue Hawks, who won the North Star Athletic Association championship for the seventh consecutive year and advanced to the NAIA playoffs again this season.
He was also a second team All-America choice on the AFCA's spring team.
Dey was one of seven players with Montana ties to the first, second or honorable mention teams compiled by the AFCA this fall.
That included Carroll College's Andrew Carter, who was a second team All-America pick as an offensive lineman. Carter is a junior from Gooding, Idaho.
Receiving honorable mention recognition were Rocky Mountain College quarterback Nate Dick and Dickinson State wide receiver Tyger Frye. Both are from Billings.
Frye, DSU's all-time leading receiver, was also an honorable mention honoree in the spring.
The AFCA's fall honorable mention list included quarterback Jon Jund and wide receiver Nate Simkins of Montana Western and linebacker Dylan Wampler of Montana State-Northern.
Jund is from Spring Creek, Nevada, Simkins is from Dillon and Wampler is from Peoria, Arizona.
The AFCA has been selecting All-America teams since 1945.
