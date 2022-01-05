If you’ve missed my mediocre picks over the past two weeks, I promise I have a good excuse.
I got married Dec. 27, 2021.
My wife, Keely, and I officially tied the knot at Little Church of the West Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.
We even capped off the trip with negative COVID tests.
In addition to spending quality time with friends and family, I made a trip (or three) to Vegas’ newest attraction for sports betting enthusiasts, the Circa hotel, which is home to Circa Sports.
I now see why Circa is regarded as a bucket-list destination by many sports betting aficionados.
Circa Sports is comprised of a three-story sportsbook inside the hotel’s casino in addition to Stadium Swim, an outdoor poolside sportsbook. The indoor portion boasts a 1,000-person capacity and an enormous wall of television screens, displaying any televised game that can be bet on. We saw posters advertising Stadium Swim being open during the winter months, but we didn’t venture outside to see for ourselves because it was about 45 degrees and windy.
If you want to spend an NFL Sunday at the sportsbook, it’s probably best to go in with the mindset of: You’re a tourist in Las Vegas so you’ll probably need to budget your money as if you won’t see it again, even if you win some bets.
If you watch the morning and afternoon games with your car in the self-parking lot, you’ll pay the daily max which is $40 (Increased from the standard rate of $25 during the week). If you use self-park to place a bet at the window and exit the lot within an hour, that is free of charge.
For a seat, patrons have the option reserving a seat for $50. If you want a private table or booth, you can pretty much spend as much as you desire. The $50 seat is yours for the entire day, even if you get up, roam around the casino and come back.
If you want to cut out the cost of seating, you can. The first two rows of chairs closest to the screens are first-come, first-serve and completely free. You can also stand and watch with a fine view from the slot machine area on the second floor of the casino. Then, during the afternoon games, any seat that isn’t reserved is up for grabs. We weren’t there during a particularly busy weekend, and the free-seating route was totally doable without much stress. I can’t say the same is true for every NFL Sunday because I have no idea.
For food, there are restaurants located around the casino floor within shouting distance of the sportsbook. Some places offer seating that faces the wall of screens. If you are glued to your seat, there are vendors walking up and down the aisles selling beer, breakfast burritos and other concessions.
The experience itself is tough to beat. The seats are comfortable, and the staff is polite and helpful. For NFL viewing, picture the Red Zone channel but you have complete control of what you’re watching. The atmosphere is fun and lively. You’re also surrounded by people with money on the line, and at least a few of them become very animated as their bets go sideways during the fourth quarter. We had the pleasure of being seated near a Patriots bettor who seemed to be putting on performance art after each Bills’ first down as Josh Allen put the game on ice during a long fourth-quarter drive.
As for our bets, I suppose a humble brag is in order. We swept our two early games with the Rams -3 over the Vikings and Texans +13 over the Chargers. For the later slate, we cashed with the Raiders PK against the Broncos and lost our bet on Steelers +10 versus the Chiefs. As painful as it was to watch Pittsburgh get boat-raced in a bet that never had a chance, we were graced with the presence of several enthusiastic Raiders fans seated behind. Let's just say they were on-brand for Raider Nation, and their antics made Vegas’ second-half comeback win all the more exciting.
Montana State vs. North Dakota State, 10 a.m. Saturday
Touchdown Tommy Mellott. That’s it. That’s the analysis.
Pick: Montana State ML +225
Chiefs at Broncos, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Kansas City is 5-0 straight up and 4-1 against the number when facing Denver under Vic Fangio. The motivation mismatch is obvious with the Chiefs playing with a chance to secure the AFC’s top seed, and with it, the conference’s only first-round bye in the playoffs. With rumors of the Broncos coaching staff being on the way out after the season, I am more than a little skeptical of how locked in Denver will be.
Pick: Chiefs -9.5
Bears at Vikings, 11 a.m. Sunday
On the surface it would appear that both teams have the same mindset entering this game. Perhaps it could be something like: “We’re mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but let’s finish this season strong!”
But when you actually watch these teams play football there is a big difference. The Bears seem to enjoy being on the field while the Vikings are just running out the clock until Mike Zimmer is gone and they can start their vacation.
Yes, Bears coach Matt Nagy is also probably going to be let go if the abundant weekly rumors are true. But I also think Chicago came to terms with its disappointing season weeks ago. Minnesota was just eliminated from the playoffs Sunday night and that hangover might carry through this week as well.
Pick: Bears +3.5
Packers at Lions, 11 a.m. Sunday
If there’s anyone who can get his team up for one last meaningless game, it’s Detroit coach Dan Campbell. While the dearth of talent on the Lions roster is glaring, Campbell’s ability to keep his team playing hard has resulted in a 10-6 ATS record this season. I expect more of the same here as Detroit gets a Packers squad that would be out their minds to play starters like Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones. Green Bay already has the NFC’s No. 1 seed locked up and there is no reason to risk anything close to an injury here.
Pick: Lions +3.5
49ers at Rams, 2:25 p.m. Sunday
Both teams have motivation to win here, so there aren’t really any edges outside the lines. Inside the lines, however, that is a different story. As a Rams fan it pains me to say that Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers have owned LA for the most part. San Francisco is 4-1 ATS during its five straight-up wins over the Rams prior to Sunday’s tilt. At no point during those games did it look like the Niners would relinquish their stranglehold of Sean McVay’s squad. My heart will be rooting for the Rams to win and clinch the NFC West, but my brain tells me San Fran covers, as it usually does.
Pick: 49ers +4.5
