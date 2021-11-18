BUTTE — With this being the first Brawl of the Wild that Montanans can legally bet on – without leaving the state – it feels necessary to get back to basics this week.
The Montana Lottery won’t have the final numbers added up until the middle of next week, but I think it’s safe to assume that this week’s Cat-Griz showdown will accumulate one of the largest handles of any game offered by Sports Bet Montana since its launch in March 2020.
As of Thursday afternoon the handle had eclipsed $20,000, roughly three times what it was just 24 hours prior. For comparison, the handles for Michigan State at Ohio State and Arkansas at Alabama hadn't reached $1,000. The average bet on the Brawl of the Wild is about $60, whereas the average wager across all of Sports Bet Montana is $30.
Taking this into consideration, I think it’s also safe to assume that there will some folks walking up to the Sports Bet Montana terminals on game day who haven’t looked at a sportsbook before.
It’s not the most intuitive thing, especially at first glance. So here’s the quick and dirty of what you’re looking at.
Once you locate Montana State at Montana on the NCAA football menu, you’ll notice the home team listed below the away team. Next to the school names will be a series of numbers that make up three different types of bets you can make.
The first number is the moneyline. With a moneyline bet, you’re choosing which team you think will win the game. Right now Montana State is -105 and Montana is -133. This means that if you think Montana will win, you have to bet $133 to win $100, or $13.30 to win $10, etc.
Next, you’ll encounter the point spread. The point spread is put in place so that bettors have a way to wager on one team or the other, and have the odds be closer to even. In any game, one team is usually objectively better than the other. That team is called the favorite, and can be identified if they have a minus sign (-) in front of their point spread number. Conversely, the underdog will have a plus sign (+) next to their point spread number.
For Saturday’s Cat-Griz tilt, Montana State is the underdog as the Bobcats are catching a point-and-a-half (Bobcats +1.5). If you were to bet the Bobcats and they lose by one point, you win your bet. If they win outright you win your bet. If Montana wins by two or more, you lose.
Sitting next to the point spread jump is a pesky little -118. That’s the juice. Whichever side you choose for the point spread, you’ll need to bet $118 to win $100, or $11.80 to win $10, etc.
Last we have the projected total, which is 33.5. The total is how many combined points will be scored in the game. If you think 34 or more points will be scored, you like “the over.” If you think 33 points or fewer will be scored, you like “the under.”
Montana State at Montana, noon Saturday
Let’s put it this way, there are some people with deep pockets who will have a close eye on this one.
This game opened Monday with Montana State laying 3.5 and now the Bobcats are catching 1.5. That’s a move through the key number of 3 and through 0. The total opened 44.5 and is now 33.5.
FCS totals can be very fluid, so that move doesn’t surprise me as much as the point spread. The point spread move tells me that more than one sharp betting group has a strong opinion on this game and it might be based on some sort of inside information. It’s very rare to see a 5-point line move through 3 and 0 that isn’t due to a starting quarterback injury. For perspective, a move from -3.5 to -2.5 is considered monumental because so many games end with a 3-point margin.
Las Vegas sportsbooks increase their betting limits on Thursday mornings. So it isn't uncommon to see a big line move overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. If a betting group wants to get down a large sum, a sum large enough to move the line by five points, this would occur on a Thursday. But why have the sharps circled this game?
The biggest question that looms is the injury status of Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse and backup running back Elijah Elliot.
“I'd honestly be surprised if either doesn't play, and I would've guessed both will play,” said Bobcats beat writer Victor Flores.
Even if both backs have to sit, I still think that line has moved too far given the mismatch in the trenches that has favored the Bobcats in recent years.
I loved the Griz at +3.5, especially with the way their defense has been flying around the field. But I just can’t back them laying points.
Pick: Montana State +1.5
Sports Bet Montana actually did something very cool for this game by offering player props. Even the most creative and innovative Las Vegas sports books rarely offer player props for FCS games. Granted, these numbers are horrible and the fact that you can’t bet unders on player props with a 33.5 projected total is egregious. But I digress.
With the Bobcats top two running backs operating at less than 100%, I think there will be a concerted effort by Montana State to move the ball through the air.
Cats coach Brent Vigen also alluded to this notion after last week’s clunker against Idaho.
“We have to throw the ball better for sure,” Vigen said. “106 yards isn't going to cut it. We only threw it 16 times.”
Like I said, I hate betting player props to go over with such a low total, but MSU quarterback Matthew McKay might reach his number just out of necessity.
Pick: Matthew McKay 240+ pass yards
UCLA at USC, 2 p.m. Saturday
USC has been in a tailspin since the departure of Clay Helton (and before that if we’re being honest). Normally I’d be optimistic for them to get up for a rivalry game, but we already saw them lay an egg at Notre Dame in primetime a few weeks ago. Conversely, this senior-laden UCLA team is going to want to end its season on a high note. I like the Bruins by double digits.
Pick: UCLA -3.5
Lions at Browns, 11 a.m. Sunday
The winless Lions play hard, but they also play with tons of emotion. Seemingly every time this season that they’ve almost won a game, the following week is a dud.
After all Detroit’s endured this season, I’m not sure if you’ll find a more deflating outcome than last week’s tie against the Steelers. I think we’re looking at another Lions let down facing a Browns team trying to get back on track.
Pick: Browns -11.5
Saints at Eagles, 11 a.m. Sunday
Holy smokes, y’all, we need to pump the breaks on Philly. The Eagles have looked good on offense the last two weeks. They’ve been able to run all over the Chargers and the Broncos. The Chargers ideologically want teams to run on them, and Denver barely has a defensive front.
If the Eagles cannot win the in the trenches, which they definitely can’t against the NFL’s No. 1 rushing defense in the Saints, they’re going to need Jalen Hurts to be surgical in the pass game. When has that ever happened? Unless DeVonta Smith can consistently win against Marshon Lattimore (he can’t), I don’t see this going well for Philadelphia.
Pick: Saints +2.5
Ravens at Bears, 11 a.m. Sunday
We have two brand-name defenses here. By that I mean, when you hear the phrases, “Ravens defense” or “Bears defense,” you think that these units are elite.
But oh, brother, these groups are not elite.
Chicago (No. 22) and Baltimore (No. 25) are both in the bottom half of the league, according to DVOA. The Bears struggle mightily stopping the run, which is not what you want against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Teams have been able to pass on the Ravens, especially downfield for big plays. If Chicago’s line can hold up long enough, a great deep-ball thrower like Justin Fields can feast against Baltimore’s suspect secondary.
Pick: Over 43.5
