Twenty five years ago Tuesday was arguably the worst beat in college football history.
USC, getting nine points against then No. 4 ASU, led 28-21 with a minute and a half to go in the fourth quarter before Terry Battle’s 7-yard TD run forced overtime.
And what do we know about overtime? Getting anything more than a field goal gives bettors a huge edge. If you’re on an underdog getting a touchdown, you’re almost surely safe to at least push. And if you’re getting nine points (two possessions!), go ahead and cash that ticket! Right?
As the saying goes, “Misery is always just around the corner.”
With Arizona State leading 42-35 in the second OT, USC QB Brad Otton attempted what appeared to be a shovel pass that fell incomplete. None of the officials whistled the play dead, so Courtney Jackson scooped up the ball and ran it back the other way for a Sun Devils TD. As the game was played in years that proceeded replay review, that is how the game ended, 48-35.
Sun Devils bettors, was there ever a doubt?
You can do all your homework and consume every bit of film possible to find the best possible edge.
But as Chris Berman reminds us, “That’s why they play the game.”
The outcome of each game is out of your control, as you will learn in new, painful ways each season.
But bankroll management is something that you must be able to grasp in order to keep sports betting fun.
When I started this column around the same time as the launch of Sports Bet Montana in March 2020, something I wanted to continuously stress was to bet responsibly.
And last week was certainly a stark reminder.
Sports betting can be an addictive vice by itself. Pair that with the fact that legal sports betting in Montana can only be done inside of an establishment where alcohol is served, and you have a recipe for a disaster.
If not a disaster, certainly a really lame Sunday!
You can be cashing winning bets at a 60% clip for weeks, but a cold streak is always one bet away.
Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
The No. 8 Cowboys are getting 7.5 points against the unranked Cyclones? Seems odd, doesn’t it? This will be by far the toughest test for Oklahoma State, as Iowa State seems to be playing at the level many thought they would be when they were a preseason top-10 team. One fundamental change is that All American tight end Charlie Kolar, QB Brock Purdy’s go-to pass catcher, is back to 100% healthy. The Cowboys mounted a great comeback win at Texas last week, but I think the offense might be a lot of smoke and mirrors, as most of their production came after Texas’ best defender (LB DeMarvion Overshown) left the game with a concussion. I don't know if Oklahoma State can keep up.
Pick: Iowa State -7.5
Western Kentucky at Florida International, 5 p.m. Saturday
Last week I said we were betting Western Kentucky overs until the Hilltoppers let us down, which they promptly did. But that was quite an aberration, as Old Dominion inexplicably gave redshirt freshman Hayden Wolff the start at QB. ODU didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter and the over still almost got home, even with WKU turning the ball over on the 1-yard line on its way in for a touchdown.
Pick: Over 76.5
USC at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Notre Dame has struggled against teams like USC, who have superior athletes at skill positions whether it be Florida State or Cincinnati. So obviously you have to like the Trojans, getting a touchdown, from that standpoint. This USC team has been maddening, though. It’s nearly impossible to know whether the 2021 Trojans are going to show up engaged during a given week. Well, if they aren’t up and motivated to play under the lights at Notre Dame, then this program has some glaring deficiencies that go way beyond former head coach Clay Helton. Here’s to hoping the Trojans still care about football.
Pick: USC +6.5
Chiefs at Titans, 11 a.m. Sunday
The Chiefs team total opened at 29.5 when I rolled out of bed Tuesday and has been steamed up through the key number of 31, and that’s not high enough.
Tennessee hosts Kansas City less than six days after seeing almost its entire secondary go down with injuries during Monday Night Football. With Kristian Fulton on IR, Caleb Farley made his first start at cornerback and tore his ACL. Chris Johnson was also helped off the field with a foot injury, and the Titans had three healthy cornerbacks on their roster by the end of the game. If there was ever a team you don’t want to play with a banged up secondary, it’s the Chiefs.
Kansas City doesn’t have the defense to feel comfortable with any lead, so I think it’ll just keep scoring out of necessity.
Pick: Chiefs team total over 31.5
Eagles at Raiders, 2:05 Sunday
I wanted to back the Raiders and ride the wave of what seems to be a rejuvenated squad in the wake of Jon Gruden’s departure, but after some digging I’ve found myself on the other side. Both teams covered in different ways last week. Philadelphia got inside the number late in the game last Thursday, which many bettors probably deem “lucky.” The Raiders led by as many as 21 points en route to an outright win as a five-point dog.
I’ll argue that Philly’s cover wasn’t completely luck. The Eagles defense stepped up and held the Bucs – who have no qualms with running up the score – to just seven second-half points. I worry about Derek Carr against that vaunted Philly front after his struggles against the Chargers and Bears.
And the case against Vegas is actually quite lengthy so I’ll try to be succinct. The Eagles have played a much tougher schedule, and have a significant rest advantage. Not only has Philly been off since last Thursday, but the Raiders defense could be gassed at practice this week after playing 72 snaps and 34:33 game minutes at altitude. I’m not taking anything away from their strong effort against Denver (some might consider winning the turnover battle 4-0 to be lucky). I’m mostly wondering if they’ll have anything left in the tank as a home favorite, a spot they’ve struggling in since moving to Vegas (1-3 ATS).
Pick: Eagles +3.5
Texans at Cardinals, 2:25 p.m.
We got crushed betting Houston last week, but we’re coming back for more. A loss is worth the same whether you lose by a half point or 40 points. This is purely a situational bet. The Cardinals are coming off three huge wins over the Rams, 49ers and Browns. Next Thursday, they’ll kick off Week 8 with a primetime showdown hosting the Packers. If there was ever a sandwich game for Arizona to sleepwalk through, here it is.
Pick: Texans +17.5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.