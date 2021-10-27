The picks haven’t been great the past two weeks. After a 1-5 performance two columns ago, I managed to one-up myself last week with a perfect 0-6 reverse sweep.
The only logical thing to do now is divert your attention to the areas where Sports Bet Montana has failed to meet expectations over the past year or so.
Maybe by the time I’m done airing my grievances, you’ll have forgotten about my 1-11 record the past two weeks.
One thing Sports Bet Montana has successfully followed through on is betting lines for Montana and Montana State athletics, as was promised during an October 2020 interview with the Montana Lottery.
“I mean, that's what Montanans are really passionate about,” said Montana Lottery communications manager Jennifer McKee. “That is absolutely our plan. And if the games are available and they're in the feed, then they will absolutely be offered. That's what we're planning on.”
One glaring problem with the Intralot-run Sports Bet Montana sportsbook is the juice on point spreads. Bettors will notice a -125 or -118 next to a given point spread. -125 means a bettor must wager $125 to win $100. To put things in perspective, -110 has been considered the standard for decades by the sports betting community.
With spreads and totals priced at -125, not even Billy Walters in his prime could turn a long-term profit using Sports Bet Montana.
“For the Vegas oddsmakers, that book is very mature,” McKee said during an April 2020 interview. “There’s a lot of experience that goes into the decisions that the oddsmakers make. This book only got a couple of days of ground under itself. Our expectation is, like any other sportsbook, is to evolve as there’s more experience. Things don’t stay the way they started.”
It seems as though the evolution of Montana’s only legalized sportsbook is going to take roughly the same amount of time as the evolution of man. But here’s to hoping we see improvement one day.
Over the past year, bettors have also seen the emergence and disappearance of flat numbers. This means that point spreads can only be bet at numbers like 2.5, 3.5, 4.5, etc. Flat numbers such as 2 and 3 are gone. As any experienced football bettor will tell you, being forced to bet a team at -3.5 when the market consensus is -3 is a huge disadvantage, which further stacks impossible odds against Montanans.
Last, we were promised teasers would be available for the 2021 football season. Teasers, or advantage teasers, are bets that include two or more teams with the spread or total manipulated in favor of the bettor (or so the bettor thinks, hence the name).
“We are planning on doing some teasers for the next football season, for sure,” McKee said during an October 2020 interview.
To put a bow on things, I suppose this is just another reminder to make sure you think of sports betting as a fun hobby and nothing more. With the way things are run in Montana, not even the most powerful Las Vegas betting syndicates would stand a chance long term.
Rutgers at Illinois, 10 a.m. Saturday
These bets haven’t been hitting for us lately, but here is probably the best situational spot on the board. Rutgers is coming off a bye and Illinois is coming off a 9OT upset victory over Penn State. We’re hoping to get a fresh Scarlet Knights squad ready to pounce on a Fighting Illini team who might be running on fumes from a week-long celebration.
Pick: Rutgers -1.5
Michigan at Michigan State, 10 a.m. Saturday
With any college rivalry game, I expect a slow start with the amount of nerves involved. In the case of Michigan State hosting Michigan on Saturday, both teams are having excellent seasons and there’s a lot at stake. So I expect nerves to play even more of a factor, especially early on. According to college football expert Brad Powers, during the history of this rivalry, the team that accumulates the most rushing yards is 45-6 in the last 51 games. All of these factors point toward the under. I prefer the first half under, as things can go haywire during the second half of these types of matchups.
Pick: 1st half under 24.5
Ole Miss at Auburn, 5 p.m. Saturday
Ole Miss has had an exhausting stretch of games coming into this one, where the Rebels have to travel to Auburn to face a Tigers team coming off a bye. Leading up to this weekend, Ole Miss has faced Alabama before getting big wins over Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU. I never thought I’d be broadcasting to an audience that I was betting on Bo Nix, but here we are. I think the Rebels are due for some regression.
Pick: Auburn -2.5
San Francisco at Chicago, 11 a.m. Sunday
If you blindly bet the 49ers in all of their road games since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017, you’re cashing tickets at a 57.1% clip and covering the number by an average of 3.4 points per game. So right off the bat, you have to give the Niners a nice long look.
If there was ever a team due for some positive regression, it’s this San Francisco team facing a Chicago front that will probably be without Robert Quinn, Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack. The San Fran defense ranks in the top half of the league, per Football Outsiders, and yet the 49ers are still -7 in turnovers this season. Also according to FO, the two-win Niners’ estimated win total sits at 3.2, which means they are more than a full win short of what their stats predict. Now they face a free-falling Bears team, who I believe gets too big of an upgrade for home field from the betting market, especially with a forecast of 53 degrees and sunny for Sunday.
Pick: 49ers -3.5
Carolina at Atlanta, 11 a.m. Sunday
Hang on a second here. Atlanta is laying how many points? I get that the Panthers offense has hit a rough patch the past few weeks, but this Falcons defense is worse than every unit in the league not named the Chiefs or the Jaguars. Atlanta QB Matt Ryan has looked excellent lately … against the Jets and Dolphins. Against teams with a competent defense, especially one that can get to the QB while dropping seven or eight into coverage, he has struggled mightily. Games that fit that mold include the Week 1 disaster against the Eagles and the Week 2 beat down against the Buccaneers.
I know this next statement will turn a few people off, but we are betting that Panthers QB Sam Darnold will take better care of the football as I’m assuming that will be a huge point of emphasis this week. If that happens, I believe the Carolina defense is good enough to shut down Atlanta’s offense and keep this one inside a field goal.
Pick: Panthers +3.5
Titans at Colts, 11 a.m. Sunday
I like this spot for Indy. Tennessee won and covered convincingly during the first meeting between the two squads by a final score of 25-16. The main problem for the Colts, as it has been all season, was their inability to score touchdowns in the red zone, as they went 1-for-4 during that game. But now that QB Carson Wentz and T.Y Hilton are back and healthy, their offense has looked much better (imagine that!).
Tennessee is coming off two emotional wins over Buffalo and Kansas City. Meanwhile, Indianapolis needs this win to keep playoff hopes alive. So I am anticipating slight regression from the Titans and continued improvement from Indy. The Colts defense gave the Titans fits during their Week 3 matchup and seeing as how Indy boasts the No. 1 rush defense accord to FO, I believe that performance is repeatable.
Pick: Colts -1.5
