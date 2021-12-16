This is your yearly reminder to sprinkle the moneyline if you like an underdog in a bowl game.
As discussed in this column, and many others, handicapping bowl games often comes down to identifying the team who actually wants to win the game.
As VSiN.com’s Steve Makinen points out: “In bowl games, outright winners are far more successful on point spreads than they are in the regular season. For instance, outright winners covered the spread in 22 of 26 games last bowl season. Six winners were underdogs. The previous season, the winners’ ATS record was 34-6-1. Of those 34 ATS victors, 12 were underdogs.”
In other words: if you think a favorite is going to win the game, bet them to cover the spread. If you think the underdog is going to cover by all means bet the point spread, but also wager at least a small amount on that team to win the game outright (moneyline).
And now onto this week’s picks. Note the early bowl game bets published last week in the breakout box along with this week’s additions.
NFL
Texans at Jaguars, 11 a.m. Sunday
At some point these defenses are going to check out for the season. I’m not saying these players are actively tanking, but we will see the effort level on defense drop. This total is being priced as if two of the worst offenses in the league are squaring up, which is true. However, even the worst offense in the league can put up points against a defense with diminishing motivation.
Also with the departure of Urban Meyer, all signs to the Jags’ best offensive weapon, James Robinson, actually getting touches.
Pick: Over 38.5
Titans at Steelers, 11 a.m. Sunday
If you’re on the Steelers, which many people clearly are with a line that has moved from Pittsburgh +2 to pick ‘em, I get it. The Steelers under Mike Tomlin as underdogs cover at a prolific rate. However, they aren’t the underdog anymore.
The market is also sour on Tennessee because bettors wanted to see a more convincing blowout of Jacksonville last week, especially with the Titans off a bye. But here’s a thought: Maybe the Titans – knowing they had the Steelers on deck – didn’t empty the playbook against a bottom-tier Jags team. Maybe, just maybe, they saved a few tricks in their bag for a much more formidable opponent.
Pick: Titans PK
Saints at Buccaneers, 6:20 p.m. Sunday
Tampa is on an impressive streak of three lucky covers in a row. They definitely deserved to win all of those games, but the covers all came on very fortunate plays late in the game. Now Tom Brady and company faces a squad they’ve had little success against, the Saints.
It doesn’t matter who has played QB for Nola. Sean Payton has always had success dialing up plays to attack Todd Bowles’ defenses. And as hard as he may try, but Brady cannot stop turning the ball over against Dennis Allen’s defense.
Pick: Saints +10.5
Bowls
Bahamas Bowl, 10 a.m. Dec. 17
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill has an abysmal 2-6 record in bowl games. Toledo coach Jason Candle is just as bad at 1-3, but I do like the fact that this team has so many returning players from last season and no one has opted out of the game even after the Rockets did not play up to expectations. This tells me that Toledo’s team chemistry is strong. Finally, as college football expert Brad Powers points out in his weekly newsletter, Middle Tennessee will be playing with a third-string QB.
Pick: Toledo -10.5
Cure Bowl, 4 p.m. Dec. 17
The underdog is howling here. The Huskies have six outright upsets this season are playing a Costal Carolina team with questionable motivation.
Pick: Northern Illinois +10.5
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21
Small sample size, but I’ve liked what I’ve seen from Golden Flashes coach Sean Lewis in his one and only bowl game. In 2019 they beat a more talented Utah State team led by eventual first-round pick Jordan Love. Pulling off that upset meant he was able to get his guys all the way up – motivationally speaking – which is what you want in a bowl game. Now Kent State gets Wyoming, which has had very suspect motivation throughout the season. I do not trust the Cowboys in this spot.
Pick: Kent State +3.5
Armed Forces Bowl, 6 p.m. Dec. 22
Again citing Brad Powers, it’s always a good rule of thumb to back a service academy in bowl games. Missouri was one of the worst teams against the number in 2021, which tells me they’ve become a worse team each week and the market simply cannot keep up. That is a recipe for a blowout when you’re facing an offense that primarily runs the option. I’d also take a look at live betting Army alternative spreads if it becomes immediately clear that the Tigers can’t stop the option.
Pick: Army -3.5
