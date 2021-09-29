You think it’s never going to happen to you.
Until it does.
There have been plenty of warning signs, but you’ve ignored them.
Maybe you have that one friend already posting social media.
“Celebrating John and Jane’s love,” the post reads.
You shudder.
“A wedding on a college football Saturday,” you mutter under your breath as your face crinkles and contorts as if you just received a whiff of something foul wafting in from the other room. “Seems excessive.”
But you quickly dismiss the thought of this wretched scenario and shift your focus back to which Pac-12-after-dark game seems most appealing.
That Oregon State at USC game wasn’t going to watch itself.
Ignorance is bliss.
But now it’s your turn. Your wedding date wants to know what color tie you’re wearing. Other attendees have asked which hotel you’ll be checking into.
You can’t avoid it now. You even RSVP’d and selected the chicken dinner. But that was months ago. It was barely even real back then.
Block it out all you want, but Saturday is coming and you won’t be on your couch watching wall-to-wall college football, sweating out bets from breakfast until midnight.
It doesn’t matter that Montana State is hosting Northern Colorado or that the Griz travel to “the Inferno” of Eastern Washington for a nationally televised Big Sky tilt.
No one is going to care that you’re missing Notre Dame host Cincinnati, or that you won’t see Arkansas squaring off with Georgia.
No one at this ceremony will have any pity for you.
But I’m here to help.
You won’t be able to watch games in their entirety. But I do have a few pointers for those critical moments when you need to make a clean getaway and check in on how things are going.
Check the breakout box for this week’s picks.
Arrive early
You might think that you want to stay at the hotel, in front of the TV, for as long as you can. But in the grand scheme of things, an early arrival can work in your favor.
First, it throws others off the scent by giving the impression that you’re eager to be there. Second, it gives you an opportunity to chat up the event staff, which is essential. It’s imperative that you find someone you get along with and convince them to give you the Wi-Fi password. Wedding venues tend to have spotty service, and you can’t be scrambling for a single bar of LTE signal at the last second.
Pre-plan ‘bathroom’ trips
Ahead of time, try to define three critical moments when you will need to get away from the group, no questions asked. You can’t really afford more than three, unless you want to raise suspicions.
During these moments, you will retreat to a bathroom stall for no longer than 10 minutes. Pull out your cell phone – which is already connected to the Wi-Fi – and watch the drama unfold. The larger networks such as ESPN and Fox will have streaming options available on their smart phone apps. Oh, and be sure to check the final scores from earlier in the day while you're at it.
Depending on how much alcohol is flowing, you might even be able to pull out your phone to check in on the games during actual bathroom breaks without too many people noticing. Use your best judgement, and don’t force anything.
Remember: This is a solo endeavor
At some point during the evening, you might notice a brother in arms executing similar covert ops in order to catch a glimpse of a game-tying score.
Sure, it seems logical to introduce yourself so that you have someone to share this with. But don’t blow your cover. Two guests huddled, yelling while each grasping one side of a single cell phone can attract unwanted attention. Trust me, I know.
In order to make it out unscathed, it’s best for both of you to keep to yourselves.
Don’t hesitate to pivot to Plan B: Be present and attentive; football can wait a week
Just kidding – don’t be ridiculous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.