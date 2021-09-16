Even though the phrase “staying humble” is in the headline, I think the best way to start is by looking back at last week, when we went 5-1 in this column.
Our one blemish was Miami, and if Appalachian State doesn’t take a kickoff 100 yards for a TD, we might have swept the board. We were very fortunate to cash Notre Dame - Toledo over 55.5, though.
NFL Week 1 picks all covered by 20+ points. I promise we won’t have another stress-free week betting those games. Week 1 tends to offer fairly soft lines for bettors who take a stance before the season and their opinion turns out to be correct. We thought Jacksonville was overrated, and the Eagles and Broncos were slightly underrated in those specific matchups.
But before we assume that we now have all the answers moving forward, it’s important to remember that the books adjusted too.
Given my track record in college-level math (it's bad!), I think it’s safe to assume the bookmakers can better quantify which teams need to be adjusted and how much those adjustments need to be in terms of the point spread.
Like us, though, book makers are human. Maybe they chose not to upgrade or downgrade a team because they (the book makers) are sticking to their position on a given team. Maybe they’ve downgraded a team too much based upon a poor Week 1 performance.
Mistakes and opportunities still exist in the marketplace. But as we receive more data points on each team, our edges become thinner.
Michigan State at Miami, 10 a.m. Saturday
We got burned by Miami last week. I thought the Hurricanes were a better team than they showed they were against Alabama in Week 1. Come Week 2, they were still completely out of sorts and disorganized, converting just 5/16 third downs and averaging fewer than 5 yards per play.
Michigan State is vastly improved from last year and much more buttoned-up under coach Mel Tucker. I’ll take the points in what I view to be a severe coaching mismatch. However, if the ‘Canes skill players ever get on the same page, we could be in for a long day. For their sake, I hope that day comes soon. For our sake, I hope they figure it out in Week 4.
Pick: Michigan State +6.5
Northwester at Duke, 2 p.m. Saturday
We were down on Northwestern to start this season, as they are one of the most inexperienced teams in the FBS. The thing about inexperienced teams, though, so that they become more experienced. So we should see Northwestern improve throughout the season. Entering Saturday at 0-2 ATS, what better team to get right against than Duke, which leaks like a sieve up front? The Blue Devils have allowed 280 yards per game in their first two matchups. And that was against Charlotte and North Carolina A&T.
Pick: Northwestern -2.5
Auburn at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Am I missing something here? Does Bo Nix still play quarterback for Auburn? I’m pretty sure he does, and he’ll be leading the Tigers into Happy Valley for the annual Whiteout game. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin has always been vocal about how important he feels it is to show out during Whiteout games. And his history backs it up, as he is 4-2 ATS in these games, covering the number by an average of almost 7.1 points per game.
The deafening crowd noise is jarring for even the most even-keeled college quarterbacks. Enter Bo Nix, who as Auburn’s signal caller has glaring and concerning home/away splits. His stellar 22-3 TD-INT ratio at home takes a nosedive on the road, where he has thrown 10 picks compared to 10 touchdowns. Almost half of those road games were played in half or completely empty stadiums.
Having not played in front of a hostile crowd in almost two years, imagine your first road test being against a stout Penn State defense with over 100 thousand people losing their minds.
Pick: Penn State -5.5
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 11 a.m. Sunday
I understand why the books chose not to downgrade San Francisco after Week 1 when the Niners defense allowed a few late scores that resulted it Detroit covering the 8.5-point spread. Some fluky bounces gave the Lions extra possessions, and other than that the game was never really in doubt.
However, the 49ers did allow those points. After Jason Verrett went down for the season with a torn ACL, there wasn’t really anything San Fran could do to stop the Jared-Goff- and Anthony-Lynn-led Lions offense. That’s really concerning!
Now in their second consecutive road game, the Niners get an Eagles team that seems to have that 2017 mojo back. The Birds are embracing the classic underdog mentality and the Link will surely be rocking. The Eagles are superior on both the offensive and defensive line. Yes, SF has a great D-line, but I’m not sure how they’ll fare against the best O-line in the league while trying to chase Jalen Hurts around the field all day. Once the Niners D-line tires, their thin secondary will be exposed.
I like the dog to win outright here.
Pick: Eagles +3.5
Minnesota at Arizona, 2:05 p.m. Sunday
Bite your lip and close your eyes. We’re backing Kirk Cousins on the road.
The Vikings looked awful during their Week 1 loss to the Bengals. If you remember this summer, we were bullish on the Vikes to take a step forward this season, due largely in part to their improved defense.
As long as Cousins is under center, Minnesota’s offense will be frustrating. But I expect the Vikes' defense to right the ship, as beginning the season 0-2 is a big no-no for teams with playoff aspirations.
The Cardinals might have had the best performance out of anyone Week 1. That was against a Titans team with a historically bad defense and a new offensive coordinator. I don’t expect them to look like a complete juggernaut this week as they take a step up in class against a hungry Vikings squad.
Pick: Vikings +4.5
Tennessee at Seattle, 2:25 p.m. Sunday
The lackluster Titans squad I just referenced gets their first road test in Seattle. They’ll be playing their first road game in almost two years with 140+ decibels of crowd noise.
Maybe Mike Vrabel can get his team on track this year, but a road game in that type of atmosphere against a notoriously fast starting Seahawks team is a big ask.
I happen to believe that Tennessee won't figure things out this season, so I’m getting my money’s worth fading the Titans while I can until the market catches up.
Pick: Seahawks -5.5
