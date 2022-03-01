The Florida Swing heads northeast to Bay Hill, Florida, for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
By taking a gander at past results, it becomes clear that there is a type of player with an advantage at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.
Much like Palmer had an affinity for the long ball, so do the leaderboards at his annual tournament.
While the Honda Classic provided a test of patience and precision, the API challenges players to hit the long ball. That challenge doesn’t end when golfers leave the tee box. As PGA Tour writer Jeff Eisenband points out, Ball Hill requires more 200-plus yard approach shots than any other course.
Key stats that we will be starting with will be shots gained: tee to green, driving distance and SG: off the tee. We’ll pair that with SG: approach and that should give us a solid baseline.
As you scroll back through history, you’ll also notice names like Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick who have had consistent success on this course as well. Finesse players can certainly compete here, too. While these types of players aren’t the typical course fit, we can’t ignore their consistency at Bay Hill. So, course history will also play a big part in my selection this week.
The last point of demarcation will be par-4 scoring efficiency from 450-500 yards. If someone isn’t in the top third on Tour on long par-4s, I don’t really see how they have much of a chance to win here.
It’s not impossible for a long-shot to win this event. But with a field that is historically loaded – as is the case this year – the winner is almost always inside 50-1. Per PGA Splits 101, the average odds since 2010 have been +5600.
Also per PGA Splits 101, since 2010 the shortest odds for the winner belonged to Tiger Woods in 2013 at +300. The longest odds during that timeframe were +30000 when Matt Every cashed in 2015. Woods (2012, 2013) and Every (2014, 2015) both defended their crowns with wins in back-to-back years.
I am using more bankroll this week because I firmly believe that I have a pretty good pulse on this event. We've had a rough start betting this season, but our beats have been pretty gross. This won't be the first or last time I write the phrase, "positive regression" in an attempt to try to speak good luck into existence. That's normal and healthy behavior, right?
I will go through each outright-winner bet below and as always, check the breakout box for my full betting card.
Jon Rahm +825
Anything 8-1 or longer is a good bet here. I know that betting the favorite isn’t the sexiest way to pick the winner, but this is one of the rare occasions I'll do it. Rahm’s driving stats and approach numbers are so consistent, it’s hard to imagine him finishing outside the top-10 this week. And the more star-power that surrounds him at an event, the more he rises to the occasion. He’s finished top-10 in his last five majors, with his best finish being a victory at the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines, an excellent comparison to Bay Hill. He proved that wasn’t a fluke by logging a T3 at the Farmers – also at Torrey – in late January.
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
With Matsuyama being the perfectionist that he is, it really feels like confidence is everything as his play tends to be streaky. Even though it seems like his elite approach game aligns perfectly with this course, he just hasn’t quite put everything together at the API. When he’s hitting greens in regulation, his putting has struggled. When he’s gained strokes on the field with the putter, his approach numbers have been uncharacteristically bad. He has a T6 and a couple top-30s at Bay Hill, but has never been a serious contender. With two victories already under his belt this season, I am betting that a confident Matsuyama is finally able to show off his entire bag of tricks on this course.
Jason Kokrak +4400
Kokrak has been circling the drain at Bay Hill, and this could be the year he breaks through for a win. In his last eight APIs, Kokrak has six top-20 finishes and four top-10s. I’m not really concerned about his recent disappointment at the Genesis Invitational (although T26 certainly isn’t bad). I say "disappointing" because he was a popular pick to win the event. His form leading up to the 2021 API, where he finished T8, was on a similar trajectory as it is this season.
Luke List +7900
List has far and away the most value on the board. He already has three top-10s this season and one of those is a win at the Famers, which as we discussed is a great comp for Bay Hill. In the last five APIs he’s played in, List has two top-10 finishes and a T20. How good is his driving and approach? At the Houston Open, he finished T11 even though he lost 1.42 strokes to the field on the green. He’s coming off another two awful putting performances since his win at Torrey, so let’s see if we can’t get some positive regression in an event where List feels comfortable.
Keegan Bradley +7900
Bradley has made eight straight cuts at the API. His best finishes came back in 2013 and 2014 when he finished T3 and second. He’s clearly still comfortable playing this course, as just last season he placed 10th and was fourth heading into the final round. He’s worth a flyer at long odds.
Nicolai Hojgaard +14900
Mark my words, Hojgaard with either miss the cut or finish in the top-10. The 20-year-old from Denmark has two victories in Europe since September 2021. This season he has four missed cuts and a victory. In last four tournaments of his 2021 season, he had two missed cuts, a T2 and a T4. When he’s playing well, he can and has won. We don’t lose extra money if he misses the cut, so why not give him a sprinkle at almost 150-1? I also wouldn’t be surprised if he was our first-round leader, similar to Kurt Kitayama last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.