As we bid farewell to the NFL season, we switch gears to golf.
In doing so I quickly received a rude awakening as to how fast value dissipates in the golf betting market. Most numbers I had circled Monday night when odds were posted on Sports Bet Montana were quickly gobbled up and inflated by Tuesday morning.
Part of what makes golf fun to bet is also what makes it difficult to beat: anyone can do this.
Obviously some people are going to have an edge over novice bettors. But what I mean is that so much information is readily available. Even if your preferred method of collecting data is a quick Google search, it's possible to have an educated opinion about the field come Thursday.
I’ll quickly go over my strategy before jumping into my card for the weekend.
First the obvious: I want to come out ahead in the long run – emphasis on “long.” When betting golf, the swings are going to huge at times. Cashing an outright winner or first-round leader can add 20-30 units to your bankroll, but you’ll only cash those one out of five or six weeks during a good season.
Second: I play golf occasionally, but I’ve never played on a professional course and I certainly don’t have the same knowledge of those who have played extensively. So when determining stats to consider as I fill out my betting card, I am going to defer to the experts. It might be golf writers I trust, data sets or the golfers themselves.
Third: Personally, I scale down my unit size quite a bit. As I said before, the swings when betting golf can be much more volatile. The edges are miniscule by the time I actually have time to type this up and get bets in, and the expected return on investment is going to reflect that. So remember to keep this fun.
As for the Genesis Invitational, the field is packed with PGA Tour superstars from Jon Rahm, to Justin Thomas to Colin Morikawa.
Over the past 12 Genesis Invites, despite the usually star-studded field, the average odds of the winner have been around +8100 (81-1!). So my card will include a couple of big names along with a few dart throws at players with longer odds who I believe have a chance to get the job done.
And the course? I know Riviera CC is located near Los Angeles in the Pacific Palisades, but that’s about it. Here’s what a couple pros have to say.
“I think they change very little about the golf course and yet the scores are always relatively high, or the winning score is relatively always around 12- to 16-under par or something,” said Patrick Cantlay to golf.com in 2020. “And there’s no real rough and the greens aren’t overly firm and it’s not crazy, crazy long. It’s long, but they don’t have to do much and the golf course always defends itself. There’s no tricks, there’s no water on the whole golf course, there’s no real goofiness except maybe the 10th hole, but it’s so short that you realize what you’re getting into. So I just think all in all it’s just the best test that we play.”
“You look at a great golf course and does it test every shot, does it test everything that you need?” Morikawa said to the Golf Channel during a 2021 interview. “That's what Riviera does. You hit every shot out here, you hit draws, you hit fades, wedges, long irons, 3-woods, everything, and I think that's what makes a great golf course.”
Given that this course tests every part of a player's game, we are going to be looking at players who are competent off the tee, and can scramble and putt in order to avoid big numbers when they miss a fairway or green. Like Cantlay said, the course defends itself well.
I also want to back guys with promising recent form because I think confidence is important on a difficult course.
Finally, since the grounds crew leaves the course as is, one can conclude that past success is a good indicator of how players will fare this weekend.
Below I will quickly break down my bets for outright winner. Please check the breakout box for my entire betting card.
Patrick Cantlay +1200
He knows Riviera well and has had success with top-20 finishes the past four years. He has finished in the top-5 the last two weeks and in the top-10 in all four tournaments he has played this year. I probably don’t need to explain how the 2021 FedEx Cup Champion is an all-around great player and ball striker (but he is!).
Cameron Smith +2400
When you read that quote from Cantlay, did the part about no water make a lightbulb go off in your head? Not only are there no water hazards, but the rough isn’t a huge factor, either. Hello, Cam Smith! Here’s a guy who would probably have a couple more wins on Tour if it wasn’t for some head-scratchers off the tee. If devastating hazards are eliminated from the equation, you’ve got to love everything else about his game. He finished T4 at Riviera in 2021. And for recent form, he already has a victory in 2022 at Kapalua.
Seamus Power +7900
He’s a bit of a wild card but with his recent form I couldn’t pass him up at 79-1. He’s finished top-20 in every tournament this season except the Phoenix Open last weekend. He’s also got a top-5 and top-10 under his belt.
Cameron Tringale +8900
Tringale has had an interesting season: T2 at Zozo, cut at OHL, T7 at Houston Open, cut at the AMX, T3 at Farmers and cut at Pebble. If this weird trend continues, he should be in the mix this weekend. He’s also notched top-30 finishes the last two times he’s played Riviera.
Si Woo Kim +8900
Like most of Kim’s career, his success at Riviera has been volatile. But at 89-1 odds, that is to be expected. He has a top-3 finish at the 2019 Genesis, and Kim is also in excellent form of late after a back injury derailed the tail end of his 2021 season. He’s made the cut in all of his 2022 starts, with top-15 finishes at the AMX and Farmers.
