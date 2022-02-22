Quite a bit may seem different when comparing the Genesis Open at Riviera to the upcoming Honda Classic at the Jack-Nicklaus-renovated PGA National.
The field is weaker this week, but it is certainly improved from last year’s Honda Classic. Second, our alarm clocks will be going off about three hours earlier Thursday and Friday because the Tour kicks off the Florida Swing in Palm Beach Gardens.
Similar to Riviera, though, scoring conditions will be difficult. Yes, I am aware that last week’s winner Joaquin Niemann blitzed the field with a 19-under for his second career PGA Tour victory. But historically speaking, this course keeps the scoring modest much like Riviera usually does. Since 2010, the lowest winning score was Camilo Villegas’ 13-under. Sungjae Im and Paidrag Harrington are tied for the highest winning score since 2010 at 6-under.
Per PGA Splits 101, the average winning score is -9 and the average odds of the champion come out to about +13100 (131-1!).
In a field with Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen, Im is the clear-cut favorite at +1150. I had him circled when his odds opened at +1700, but any edge or value that Im once had in the marketplace is gone. Daniel Berger is the best player in the field according to my numbers, but his recent back trouble is scaring me away.
I don't really like any other favorites except for Niemann. I'll have action on him, but not to win two weeks in a row. So it looks like my card will be comprised of a few players between 34- and 70-1, along with some dart throws at guys with long odds who I believe are mispriced. I’m not really scared to bet anyone this week. Harrington was a 400-1 shot when he won. Michael Thompson and Keith Mitchell have both cashed at 300-1.
Like Riviera, the greens defend themselves well. So in my model this week, scrambling metrics remain cranked up and highly valued.
There are a few differences from Riviera. The Nicklaus renovation to PGA National means if the weather holds up (which it is forecasted to do), bombing and gauging comes back into play. While there are some long par 4s (which also favor heavy hitters), there are five par 4s that can be bullied by long drives. Among those holes — which are all less than 430 yards — are three that are less than 400 yards. So we’ll definitely be taking a good look at driving distance and shots gained: approach.
Finally, I am going to toss in par-4 scoring average for holes 350-400 yards. With the course being as difficult as it is, it feels like these short par 4s — in addition to the two par-5s — are where birdies need to happen.
Let’s hope our luck goes better than last week. If you tailed Taylor Moore to finish in the top-20 at +540, then you and I experienced one of the worst beats I’ve ever been a part of.
We were sitting comfortably at 7-under which was good enough for T19, when Matt Jones steps up to the seventeenth hole. With Jones outside the top-20 at 5-under and two holes to play, what could possibly go wrong?
Well how about this: carding a 3-under on the final two holes without taking the putter out of his bag. Jones — who coincidentally is the defending Honda Classic champion — holed out for eagle on 17 and then holed out from the rough on 18 to put the cherry on top of an already gross Sunday of bets going sideways (don’t get me started on Russell Henley).
Below I will go through my favorite outright-winner bets for the Honda Classic. Please refer to the breakout box for my full betting card.
Keith Mitchell +3400
Mitchell’s one and only victory on Tour comes at this tournament, where he’s made two of the last three cuts. He’s in the top-fourth on Tour in par-4 scoring efficiency at 350-400 yards, and Mitchell’s already notched three top-10 finishes this season. He's also big off the tee, which bodes well on any Nicklaus course.
Jhonattan Vegas +4400
Similar to Mitchell, Vegas can smash it from the tee box. If I could only bet one outright winner, this would be it. Vegas is 18th in par-4 scoring efficiency at 350-400 yards. He’s finished in the top-30 four out of the last five times he’s played this tournament, including a T4 in 2017. He should be priced inside 40-1 and we are getting +4400.
Aaron Wise +4900
Once again, I am backing a player who can score on par-4s from 350-400 yards. He has top-10 finishes somewhat recently, at the 2021 Shriners and CJ Cup, and fits PGA National like a glove. He’s made his last three cuts at the Honda Classic, and was T13 last year. Also worth noting about his finish in 2021, he held a three-stroke lead heading into the weekend after shooting back-to-back 64s and was in second place entering the final round.
Chris Kirk +6900
He doesn’t have the greatest course history but he’s been solid here recently, securing a T25 in 2021 and was in 13th heading into the final day. He’s also coming off a T14 at the Phoenix Open, and I just think he’s better than 69-1.
Robert Streb +24900
I told myself I wasn’t going to back anyone below average in par-4 scoring 350-400, but Streb has won me over. He has two top-10 finishes this season and had a strong showing at the Honda Classic in 2021 when he was T13.
Brandon Hagy +29900
He’s certainly struggled recently, but the man plays well at PGA National. He finished T21 in 2017 and 2020, and solo-second in 2021. Hagy is worth a shot at almost 300-1.
