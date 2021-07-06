Didn’t get enough birdies last week, huh?
Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered again this week at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
The last time this event was at Deere Run was in 2019 when Dylan Frittelli took first after shooting 21-under for the tournament. This victory demonstrates a couple things. First, there will be a bit of variance that will be tough to account for. I have Frittelli ranked 109, according to my key stats which I will discuss soon. Granted, this is a new season and Frittelli is not playing with the same form, but nevertheless it is a bit jarring. Second, we’re going to see some scoring.
The 2019 leaderboard also shows us a few things that seem repeatable, and our key stats will be based on those findings.
In 2019, 24 players out of the top-25 were gaining strokes tee-to-green.
Also in 2019, 24 of the top-25 players were gaining strokes approaching the green.
According to a study by Golf Bets 101, winners of the past five tournaments at TPC Deere Run have been excellent at hitting greens in regulation and putts per green in regulation hit.
I’m also adding 3-putt avoidance and birdie-or-better percentage to put a little more emphasis on scoring consistency.
Finally, as we saw last week when our outright winner bet on Joaquin Niemann came up short in a playoff, simply avoiding bogeys can keep you in the mix during a birdie fest. Niemann went bogey-free during his first 72 holes, and was tied for first during a tournament where he didn't have his A-game. His first bogey, on the first playoff hole, proved to be his demise.
Next, I’ll go over my favorite bets for outright winner. As always, check the breakout box for my full betting card along with recommended betting amounts.
Russell Henley +1850
2019’s runner-up at this event is in great recent form. He hung tough at the US Open and was on the cusp of victory at the Travelers before a meltdown on the signature drivable 14th hole. If this turns into a pitch and putt contest, which the John Deere Classic often does, he has the best approach game in the field. He ranks 35th in GIR putts, 21st in 3-putt avoidance and second in bogey avoidance.
Seamus Power +3400
I love this guy’s name and his game isn’t too shabby, either. He puts on a show tee-to-green and approaching the green. Power will just need to reign in his short game. Even with mediocre putting numbers, he still ranks 11th in the field in bogey avoidance.
Patton Kizzire +4400
I’m letting Kizzire out of the dog house after he embarrassed us at the Palmetto Championship. His T3 finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson proves he has what it takes to score for an entire week, on a very comparable course at that. Tee-to-green he’s serviceable. His approach game is great (20th in the field in approach and 22nd in GIR) and his putting is exceptional, with his GIR putting being the best in the field.
Doug Ghim +4900
You’ll surely hear it mentioned more than a few times over the course of the tournament: five of the last nine winners of the John Deere Classic were first-time winners on the Tour. So obviously I’m not worried about the fact that Ghim is currently winless in his career. Similar to Power, he’s great tee-to-green and approaching the green. Also similar to Power, he is mediocre with the putter but still avoids bogeys. His birdie-or-better percentage also ranks 12th in the field, which is a nice cherry on top.
Zach Johnson +4900
If I was only allowed to bet one player for the entire tournament it’d be Johnson. To along with his victory in 2015, he’s notched two runner-ups, a T3 and a T5, while not missing a cut since 2012.
Hank Lebioda +5400
Daniel Berger is the favorite of the tournament at +800, but I am all over his college teammate at a much cheaper price. Lebioda, the former Florida State Seminole, might have the best recent form in the field. His weakness is putting but it’s rapidly improving. He’s improved his GIR putting rank on the PGA Tour from 163 to 138, and he rarely bogeys.
Sepp Straka +6900
Straka was a trendy underdog at Detroit Golf Club last week, which is a comparable course to TPC Deere Run. Whenever a trendy longshot underwhelms one week, I like to see if I can back them the following week. And because these two courses are comparable, along with the fact that Straka pops in my key stats, I am on him looking to bounce back this week.
Roger Sloan +9900
He ranks 10th in the field, according to my key stats. Seeing a 99-1 shot mispriced like that might make me rethink my numbers, however he notched a T10 finish at TPC Deere Run in 2019. Last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he had his best finish of the season at T21.
Mark Anderson +14900
He showed the ability to go low last week with a 15-under, which was good enough for T8. Pair that with excellent metrics that put him at 12th in my rankings, and Anderson is impossible to pass up.
