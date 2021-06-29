Who’s ready for some birdies?
Lots and lots of birdies. ...
The Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to Detroit, where in 2020 Bryson DeChambeau shot 23-under en route to a three-stroke victory over Matthew Wolff.
A quick peak at the 2020 leaderboard will reveal that the course doesn’t necessarily favor any player who attacks the course a certain way.
Two things are certain; you’ve got to be able to score often and consistently.
To identify players who can score frequently, there are plenty of stats at our disposal. I chose par-4 scoring average, par-5 birdie or better percentage and shots gained: tee-to-green.
As for trying to predict consistency, I did something a little different this week. In addition to 3-putt avoidance, I added a stat called “good drive percentage.” This stat encompasses drives that hit the fairway, along with drives that don’t hit the fairway but still result in the ball reaching the green in regulation.
The last thing I did was check each players' shots gained: putting, over the last two tournaments, along with their shots gained: putting in last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.
I know. In the past, I’ve repeatedly said putting is generally too volatile to predict.
But hear me out.
This will be the third event in a row on Poa greens. My logic is that if players have struggled at Detroit Golf Club in the past, and they’ve struggled putting the past two weeks, then they’re probably going to struggle this week. Any player that fits that bill was deleted from my rankings this week.
We’ve endured a few frustrating weeks in a row, so you’ll notice adjustments to my betting card. Using key stats that I’ve discussed in past columns, matchups have done exceptionally well but top-20s have been poor. So I’ve increased our exposure on matchups and scaled back the top-20s.
I had to omit Patrick Reed from my outright winner bets because he was too expensive. I do like him quite a bit this week and have looked at other ways to get exposure on him.
I’ll go over my favorite bets for outright winner below, and as always, check the breakout box for the full card and recommended betting amounts.
Webb Simpson +1650
I generally don’t like taking players with odds shorter than 20-1. However, Simpson sits comfortably atop my rankings. His weakest stat that I considered is 3-putt avoidance, but for me, that is offset by his T8 finish at Detroit last year coupled with the fact he was gaining 0.34 shots putting per round.
Joaquinn Niemann +2300
Niemann had some ugly holes last week, so I’m really trusting my numbers here and trying to forget what I saw. He’s good across the board in my key stats, and a silver lining about his recent form is that he has steadily improved on the greens over the last two events.
Sunjae Im +3400
Im’s ability to score is there, as we’ve seen at events like the 2020 Masters. It’s just a matter of him being able to put it together for four rounds. The fact that he was gaining strokes on the field, in both the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic and US Open two weeks ago, tells me that reading the Poa greens hasn’t been a problem. Last year he gave strokes back to the field tee-to-green. This year he ranks 16th in the field in shots gained: tee-to-green, so I think that’s an area where we can see considerable improvement which should results in birdies.
Kevin Kisner +3400
There are better options according to my numbers, but Kisner’s recent form is giving him a bump and the market seems to agree. He is comfortable reading these greens, as he proved in 2020, when he gained an average of 1.14 shots on the field putting on his way to a third-place finish.
Cameron Tringale +4400
This is a bargain at 44-1. Tringale can reliably score on par4s and par5s, and he rarely 3-putts. He finished T30 last year, partially due to the fact that he was -0.18 in shots gained: putting. If Tringale putts the way he is capable of, I expect that to improve.
Maverick McNealy +6900
McNealy can hang in a birdie fest. He's shown us that with a T4 finish at the RBC Heritage and T12 finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. He also carded a T8 finish at this event last year. He’s worth a flier at 69-1.
