BUTTE — Still reeling from Rory Sabbatini’s silver medal performance (and Xander Schauffele’s gold) at the Tokyo Olympics over the weekend, we’re back stateside for the WGC St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
And with that, a return to golf-viewing normalcy I never knew I needed.
Sure, Olympic golf in primetime seemed like an awesome idea. But when it’s 11 p.m. and the final group still has 12 holes to play, my excitement dwindles fairly rapidly.
A couple of things do carry over from last weekend, though. The WGC St. Jude Invitational offers another limited field with no cuts, and a star-studded lineup.
A vast majority of the field has a PGA Tour victory, and the ones that don’t like Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler, have been knocking on the door.
This probably won’t be the typical, birdie-inviting TPC course we are used to. That is, of course, unless someone plays out of his mind like Brooks Koepka did in 2019. Capped off by a final-round 65 for a 16-under 264, Koepka was No. 1 in the field in strokes gained: putting, and No. 6 in the field in shots gained: tee-to-green.
According to a study done by Golf Bets 101, Koepka’s victory appears to be quite an outlier. 2019 aside, the past three winners of the WGC St. Jude Invitational were No. 1 in the field in SG: T2G. Also pushing Koepka’s win to the side, the past three winners at the WGC St. Jude Invitational have not needed to putt extraordinarily well. Justin Thomas was 55th in the field last year in SG: putting. Besides Koepka’s performance on the greens in 2019, the next best over the last five years was Dustin Johnson’s victory in 2018. He ranked 20th in the field on the greens. The worst putting performance was Daniel Berger’s win in 2017, when he ranked 70th in the field in SG: putting.
So, when considering some key stats, we’ll obviously be shying away from putting (hello again, Zalatoris). Per PGA Splits 101, TPC Southwind has the fourth-smallest greens on tour at an average size of average size 4,300 square feet. We will be putting a premium on approaching the green and getting on the putting surface in regulation.
TPC Southwind has 11 doglegged fairways and 11 water hazards (sorry, Tony Finau and Cameron Smith). Five water hazards are off the tee and six are approaching the greens. So it seems like the logical strategy will be to keep your drive in play, setting up an ideal approach shot from the fairway. The bomb-and-gougers like Bryson DeChambeau will likely struggle unless their tee shots are completely dialed in for four days.
There are just two par-5s and four par-3s. So, once again, we will keep par-4 scoring average as a key stat to consider.
Finally, when looking at the scorecards of past winners and other top-5 finishers. Players who can methodically put a solid week together, tend do better across the board. So for our last key stat, we will consider bogey avoidance. The more volatile scorers, while great for a Draft Kings lineup, are usually not in contention for an outright win. They might be able to kick in the back door for a top-10.
To recap, my final list of key stats I am considering for this tournament are: Par-4 scoring, SG: T2G, good drive percentage, SG: approach, greens in regulation, ball striking and bogey avoidance.
Below, I’ll go through my favorite bets for outright winner. As always, check the breakout box for full betting card and recommended amounts.
Collin Morikawa +1300
This is probably the first time I’ve recommended the second favorite. However, according to my numbers, Morikawa should be the clear-cut favorite of this tournament, and we’re getting him outside of 10-1. He ranks first or second on Tour in five out of the seven key stats I am looking at for this tournament.
Daniel Berger +2200
Probably my favorite outright winner bet, Berger loves playing at TPC Southwind. I have him ranked fourth in the field, according to my numbers. And even more impressive than that? His course history. His recent finishes include: T2 in 2020, and back-to-back wins in 2016 and 2017.
Corey Conners +4900
A ball-striking king, Conners comes in with encouraging recent form. Ranked fourth on Tour in ball striking and eighth in good drive percentage, he played his final two rounds in Tokyo 11-under par. Let’s see if he can carry that momentum into this weekend.
Will Zalatoris +5400
I could see Zalatoris finishing last or being in contention on the final day. He’s been all over the place this year. However, the two strongest parts of his game, tee-to-green and approaching the green, seem to give him an edge at TPC Southwind. The weakest part of his game, putting, as we've mentioned, likely won't determine his fate.
Sergio Garcia +6900
Every week, after sifting through my key stats, at least one guy pops into the top-10 that makes me say, “Huh.” Perhaps that’s an indictment on my knowledge of golf, but nevertheless, that man is Garcia this week. His elite ball striking and SG: T2G numbers will give him a chance to win if he’s right. He comes in with top-20 finishes in four of his last five tournaments. He’s worth a flier at nearly 70-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.