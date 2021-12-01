After my lack of knowledge of the FCS betting market was on full display in my previous column, I’ll spare your wallets this time around and not offer much advice by way of the Montana and Montana State playoff games. If I had to choose a side to bet, I would go with the Bobcats laying the lumber against UT-Martin. Montana State has been prolific at home in December, especially when hosting teams coming from a warmer southern climate.
As for conference championship week in the FBS, there is no law that says you need to bet every single game. With only 11 games on the slate your knee-jerk reaction might be, “Well there’s so few games, I might as well have a little action on all of them.”
This seems like a good time, however it’s important to remember that these lines tend to be razor sharp. With such a small slate oddsmakers are able to zero in on every little detail, making it almost impossible to find a matchup edge that hasn’t been taken into consideration.
So if you decide that you do, in fact, need to have action on every single game, maybe also set some cash aside so you aren’t too strapped to go holiday shopping. These stand-alone games are tough to beat consistently.
It’s also not the worst idea to save some bankroll for bowl season, which is right around the corner. That’s the time of year when our edges become huge and the market abound with opportunity.
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA, 5 p.m. Friday
I figured we might as well go to the well one last time. Western Kentucky overs have been kind to us this year, for the most part. This total is being priced with UTSA quarterback Frank Harris listed as “questionable.” But it seems like there’s no way he’s going to sit out the Conference USA championship. This game will be played in the Alamodome so weather will not factor into the outcome, either.
Pick: Over 72.5
Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forrest, 6 p.m. Saturday
We know about the high-flying offenses for both teams. However, the Panthers actually seem motivated to stop people on defense so we’re on Pitt to cover the short number.
Pick: Pittsburgh -2.5
USC at Cal, 9 p.m. Saturday
Why not hop onto one last Pac-12 “After Dark” game for 2021? This was the only FBS game postponed due to COVID-19 all season. Down the stretch, we watched a lethargic Trojans team go through the motions as they coasted to the finish line to close out their disappointing season. However, we’ve recently learned that Lincoln Riley will take over the USC program next season. I’m betting that this news lights a fire under the Trojans to finish the year strong, and possibly put something good on tape for their new coach. USC obviously has the talent advantage, and now for the first time in over a month they will be motivated.
Pick: USC +3.5
Buccaneers at Falcons, 11 a.m. Sunday
The Bucs are entering the game having covered their last two games. Last week’s cover versus the Colts was a coin-flip game and if you remove the rout of the Giants two weeks ago, Tampa hasn’t performed particularly well against the number since Antonio Brown went down. The Bucs will be without Brown for another week. Conversely, the Falcons just got their most important playing back from injury, Cordarrelle Patterson. The last time these two teams met, it was an even matchup until some late turnovers swung the game in Tampa’s favor and created a deceiving 48-25 final.
Pick: Falcons +11.5
Broncos at Chiefs, 6:20 p.m. Sunday
In the NFL betting community, it’s perceived that Andy Reid teams print money when coming off a bye. This may have been the case years ago, but the market has caught up. The Chiefs are just 6-6 off a bye with Reid as head coach. The Chiefs defense has looked great recently against the Packers, Raiders and Cowboys. But those teams had their offenses massively hindered in some way when they squared up with Kansas City. I think this will be a great test for the Chiefs, facing a rejuvenated Denver defense along with an offense with three above average receivers who can match the physicality of the KC secondary.
Pick: Broncos +9.5
Patriots at Bills, 6:15 p.m. Monday
Any team that can run the ball at a high level is a bad matchup for the Bills. Go re-watch Buffalo’s blowout loss to the Colts if you don’t believe me. The Bills also lost their top cornerback, Tre’Davious White to a season-ending ACL injury. After the injury last Thursday night, the outpouring of emotion from the local Buffalo beat writers made it seem like they had just left the vet after putting down their family dog. It’s clear that this injury carries a heavy emotional component to go along with the objective disadvantage it creates on the field.
Pick: Patriots +2.5
