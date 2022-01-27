Last weekend’s round of NFL playoff games, known as divisional weekend, is often hyped as the most exciting weekend of the season.
And oh, brother was it ever.
Looking back on all four games, there were moments during each one that provided unforgettable drama.
It’s hard to wrap my head around the fact that each matchup came down to one or two plays, inches or seconds.
American football is one of the most complex sports. With 22 players on the field each with their own job to do, needing to execute and make decisions within a fraction of a second, the game can turn on itself at any moment.
Jonathan Abrams’ wrote a book about the critically acclaimed crime drama, The Wire, titled, “All the Pieces Matter.” It is considered by many to be the definitive history of the HBO series that last aired in 2008.
As I watched those games I couldn’t help but think about how all the pieces, indeed, mattered. From a changing protection at the line of scrimmage, to making situational adjustments on defense, to special teams; all the pieces matter.
If you’re unfamiliar with The Wire, it’s the show you heard misquoted during almost every broadcast over the weekend.
“If you’re coming for the crown, you cannot come up empty,” was probably the worst butchering of the famous quote originally said by Omar Little, played by the late Michael K. Williams.
If you were to watch the actual scene, the first thing you’d realize is that it’s a crime to compare a football game to what we see unfold during the final minutes of Season 1 Episode 8 (titled, “Lessons”).
I digress.
As Wee Bey and Stinkum are preparing to execute a hit for Avon Barksdale’s crew, out of nowhere we hear, “Hey, now!” And Omar calmly murders Stinkum with one shot from his signature double-barrel shotgun.
Wee Bey runs to take cover and is grazed by the second shot from Omar. The camera cuts to Wee Bey’s point of view from the ground as he looks up and down the street while keeping himself covered behind a parked car. All we can see is an empty West Baltimore block while we are serenaded by the whistling of, “Farmer in the Dell,” another signature of Omar.
Finally, Omar leaves Wee Bey with some parting words.
“Hey yo listen here, Bey,” says the famous stickup man who is out for revenge after the Barksdale crew tortured and murdered the love of his life, Brandon. “You come at the king, you best not miss.”
As I cringed each time that one of the most brilliant scenes in the history of television was mangled in front of millions of viewers, naturally I started to reminisce about the show I watched start to finish twice during the past year.
Naturally the next step was likening players and coaches who have lived on our TVs for the past 20 weeks to some of my favorite characters from The Wire.
Surely this has never been done before, right?
Editor’s note: This week’s picks and breakdowns can be found in the breakout box.
Patrick Mahomes aka The Greek
He’s the final boss. Whether you’re fighting crime in Baltimore or part of a crew, The Greek watches over everything. Whether you are aware of it or not, he controls everything. He operates at such a high level; it’s entirely possible that he will die of old age before anymore catches up with him. He has FBI agents in his back pocket as well. If local law enforcement does somehow manage to put heat on him, The Greek simply leaves the country and disappears.
On the football field and especially in the playoffs, Mahomes is unstoppable. His team mates are not only battle-tested, but they’re the best of the best at their positions as well. He puts so much pressure on opposing coaches; they make uncharacteristically poor decisions – so poor that it almost looks like they’re in cahoots with the opposition. If your defense somehow manages to get into the backfield, Mahomes simply leaves the pocket and reappears 18 yards downfield.
Matt Stafford aka Detective Jimmy McNulty
When he’s right, there’s no one better. McNulty might be the most talented murder police Baltimore has ever seen. He also played a pivotal role in taking down Avon Barksdale. But when McNulty is in a bad headspace, he’ll make you wonder if he’s showing up to work intoxicated. And you might not be wrong.
Matt Stafford was the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 2009. Even though he didn’t win his first playoff game until last Sunday with the LA Rams, I don’t think anyone will tell you that Detroit made the wrong pick. The rest of his story is still to be determined, but he has already been a part of the two best WR seasons in NFL history (Calvin Johnson’s 1964 receiving yards in 2012 and Cooper Kupp’s triple crown in 2021). But when he’s having a bad game, it can make his coaches and fans want to put him on some boat that drives around the port of Baltimore never to be heard from again.
Joe Burrow aka Marlo Stanfield
In a show with a lot of monsters, Marlo is the most cold-blooded. When Marlo decided he was going to run the game in Baltimore, everyone who stood in his way was murdered unless he needed something from them. An adversary’s reputation or seniority meant nothing to Marlo. Prop Joe saw the ambition in the young man and took Marlo under his wing. He showed Marlo how to wash his money and even introduced him to his heroin connection. Prop Joe, beloved by all gangsters in both East and West Baltimore, was not even safe from Marlo’s wrath. Prop Joe stood between Marlo and his crown, so he had to go. Marlo had his small crew of trusted soldiers, and paired with their ruthlessness that was enough.
Before the season, Burrow stood in front of reporters and told everyone that the Bengals would win the AFC North and make a playoff run. Sports betting “sharps” and fans alike laughed as they slammed the under for Cincinnati’s season win total, which was set at 5.5 wins. Not only did the Bengals exceed expectations, they ripped opponents’ hearts outs. They annihilated teams that had bullied Cincinnati for years. The Bengals outscored rival Pittsburgh 65-20 in their two meetings with the Steelers, and outscored Baltimore 82-38 during their two games against the Ravens. En route to its AFC Championship berth, Cinci has also knocked off the Chiefs during Week 17 and eliminated the No. 1 seed Titans. No matter how much pressure you put on Burrow, he trusts his guys and remains a cold-blooded killer in the pocket.
George Kittle aka Wee-Bey Brice
Wee Bey is the ultimate solider. He does what is asked of him with no questions asked. When the Barksdale crew is finally taken down, he steps up and confesses to crimes he both did and did not commit. By doing that, he essentially agrees to spend the rest of this life in prison so that Avon can be released and everyone’s family remains financially stable. His body count probably eclipses Jeffrey Dahmer’s and Ted Bundy’s combined. Even though he is a murderer and a psychopath, we learn that he does have a human side. He has a soft spot for his son and his fish.
Kittle has proven himself to be one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL. He is also one of the best run-blockers at the position, and he thoroughly enjoys doing both. During the 49ers winning streak to end the season and through the playoffs, Kittle has seldom touched the football. He has a couple receptions that have come during important moments, but he has mostly been asked to block for Eli Mitchell and Deebo Samuel in the Niners’ running attack. Whether or not Kittle is holding a football during the play, he seems perfectly content with just running someone over. One of the more relatable traits that the common fan has with this mad man is his relationship with his family. Prior to each game before we see him cackling with joy while flattening a second-level defender, the former Iowa Hawkeye reads a hand-written letter from his father to get himself in the zone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.