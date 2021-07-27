BUTTE — I’ll start with my gripe, and then we can collectively become excited after that.
Sports Bet Montana, the service that was supposedly installed specifically for Montanans if you're to ask the Montana Lottery (I have), still does not have lines on Big Sky teams such as Montana and Montana State, or odds for Big Sky Conference champion.
Also absent on Sports Bet Montana are competitive point spread and game total odds (the juice still averages around -125, which means you bet $125 to win $100), and teasers.
With most sports books offering a wide variety of teasers, as well as point spreads and teasers juiced at -110, these are two specific things Montanans were promised to see improved or installed before the 2021 football season during multiple interviews in 2020 with the Montana Lottery.
So, here’s to hoping. There is still time.
And on a more positive note:
(Insert: SEC on CBS theme music)
We’re one month away from the 2021 college football season, and there’s so much to unpack.
Most importantly, packed stadiums will be back this season. Blackout games, whiteout games, whatever-out games … they’re back. Early morning College Gameday broadcasts in front of a rowdy backdrop of spectators and signs … that’s back.
From midweek MAC-tion, to Pac-12 after dark … it’s all back.
From Alabama-Auburn, the Red River shootout, Bedlam, Paul Bunyan’s axe, USC-UCLA to Brawl of the Wild … you’d better believe it’s all the way back.
College football, or as a friend of mine and I call it, “Lighting money on fire,” is probably my favorite sport to bet on.
We aren’t necessarily lighting money on fire because of a low win rate, as this column actually performed quite well ATS last season.
The joke stems from the absurdity of which we will inevitably lose games. Mark my words; there will be at least one game this season when we will be on the correct side for 59 minutes, only to see that win become a loss during the final seconds in a way we couldn’t possibly comprehend before kickoff.
We could also watch a loser become a winner in the exact same fashion.
This level of variance is due to a number of factors which often can be boiled down to: young players making important, quick decisions in front of thousands or millions of people (depending on the television audience).
No team in college football is close to a finished product to begin the season, but obviously that doesn’t stop us from betting.
And it shouldn’t.
We can identify teams who we think can best avoid those mental lapses that come from inexperience. The idea here is that teams with more experienced players who produced in prior seasons should, at the very least, have a clear advantage during the early portion of the season.
Obviously the top-5 staples like Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia have waves of elite talent entering their programs each season, so we’re going to dig a bit deeper as I pick out my favorite teams to buy and fade entering the 2021 season. As always, check the breakout box(es) for my full card and recommended betting amounts.
Early season buys
Wisconsin
On Wisconsin? We’re going to be long on the 2020 Mayo Bowl champions as we turn the page to 2021. I like the Badgers to go over their projected season win total (9.5), win the Big Ten West and possibly contend for a national title. According to college football expert Brad Powers, Wisconsin’s last three recruiting classes have been the best in school history, and the Badgers will be favorites in all 12 games they play.
QB Graham Mertz will have some experience under his belt, and hopefully this season won’t be derailed by COVID, like his debut season. It should also be noted that head coach Paul Chryst will be taking back offensive play-calling duties after Wisconsin struggled on that side of the ball in 2020.
Iowa State
It’s now or never for Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. In addition to 17 other returning starters from last year’s Fiesta Bowl champion, Iowa State will be led by standout QB Brock Purdy and star RB Breece Hall. Barring injuries and/or COVID setbacks, this looks to be the best team in school history. The Cyclones will likely only be underdogs against Oklahoma.
Toledo
The Rockets return 21 players from last season, 10 on offense and 11 on defense. College football writers Bill Connelly and Phil Steele ranked all 130 FBS teams in terms of returning production and experience, respectively. Connelly’s returning production formula has Toledo ranked first and Steele’s experience formula puts the Rockets fourth in the nation. To be clear, these ranks are showing how the returning players are to the team. These writers are not saying that Toledo is a top-5 team in all of college football.
It seems like the Rockets are a team to be bullish on this season, and during the first few weeks they seem like a great bet especially when matched up against less-experienced opponents.
Wyoming
Similar to Toledo, Wyoming is one of four FBS teams to return 21 starters from last season. The Cowboys return 11 players on defense and 10 on offense, including starting QB Levi Williams. Connelly ranks them second in returning production, and Steele puts Wyoming third in experience.
The Cowboys will probably be favored in all but two games this season, and I think they have a legitimate shot at winning the Mountain West.
Early season fades
Notre Dame
Coach Brian Kelly will surely get improvement out of his squad this season, but with only nine returning starters, a new QB and a tough schedule (ranked 12th hardest by Brad Powers), 2021 could be a tough row to hoe.
They might not lose during the first few weeks of the season (I think they will, though!), as they open with Florida State, Toledo and Purdue. But I don’t see the Irish covering double-digit spreads as favorites.
Northwestern
Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats generally have two things going for them during successful seasons; toughness and experience. While I’m sure Fitzgerald will instill that same toughness into his players, he cannot change the fact that he has the most inexperienced team in college football other than New Mexico State. Northwestern will be good again, but not this year.
Buffalo
The knee-jerk reaction of a casual fan would likely be to back the runaway MAC champions from 2020. However, the Bulls were one of the MAC’s most experienced teams in 2020, which gave them a huge advantage during such a unique season.
That strength is now a weakness one year later. With teams like Toledo and Eastern Michigan on the rise, Buffalo will have a much tougher 2021.
BYU
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but here’s a team that had one of the most experienced rosters in 2020 that will return only 11 players this season. With the departure of No. 2 NFL Draft pick Zach Wilson, the Cougars have one of the biggest downgrades at quarterback for 2021. Connelly’s returning production rank puts BYU at 127th in the nation. Steele’s experience formula ranks the Cougs 119.
When to be on the Cats and Griz
With many FCS teams like Montana and Montana State opting out of the spring season, I am able to resurrect a study I did for this column during June 2020 – when we thought there still might be a Big Sky slate scheduled for the fall. Since the Bobcats and Grizzlies did not play a fall schedule, this data is still accurate.
I believe it will be profitable to selectively bet the Griz and Cats in home games during the months of November and December (omitting Cat-Griz games). It’s difficult for visiting teams to play a football game in Montana late in the season when temperatures plummet.
Dating back to 2010, when the Griz host a game during November or December (omitting games against the Bobcats), they are 15-1. They win those games by an average of 25.1 points per game. MSU is 12-5 during that same span when hosting November and December games (omitting Cat-Griz games). The Cats win those games by almost 18 points per game, and that data includes a couple rough years during the mid-2010s.
A counter argument: If an FCS team is hosting a December game, shouldn’t they usually win those games? Those are playoff games and the team with a superior record, hosts.
That is absolutely correct. The Cats and Griz were almost surely favorites in most if not all of those games. However, the most important data point when betting favorites is margin of victory. If a team is winning by at least three or four possessions in almost every game, it tells me that the underdog, at some point, lost its will to compete.
And when the team you’ve bet against has lost its will to compete, that’s a huge edge.
