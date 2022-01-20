I am not going to lie. It’s becoming more and more difficult for me to feel good about giving betting advice as my losing weeks continue to pile up down the stretch.
My advice can still be conceptually true, even if I can’t figure out how to get on the right side of a point spread to save my life.
The No. 1 reason I started this column almost two years ago now was to remind new and experienced gamblers that sports betting should be fun.
Surprises are never factored in enough. When you witness something like Mike McCarthy calling a draw play – with no timeouts and 14 seconds on the clock trailing 23-17 – and Dak not being able to clock the football before the fourth quarter expires, you should be able to laugh (Cowboys fans probably not so much, obviously), no matter which team you bet on.
Substantially increasing your unit size in an attempt to recoup your losses that have slowly accumulated all season can have devastating results. At best, after hours of stress and bizarre mood swings, it’s a relief when it works out. When it goes sideways it can ruin months of savings, or worse.
Maybe I am becoming more mature. Now, instead of chasing away a bad day of gambling with more gambling, I scarf down a pint of Ben Jerry’s like an adult.
My friend Herman and I have dubbed this ritual, “Ice Cream & Cope.” I’ve gone through a lot of ice cream this season.
Everyone will have a losing season. It just never feels like it’ll happen to you when you’re cashing tickets. I’m just not reading the market. Every time I go up and down the board I feel like I’m brushing my teeth left-handed.
Maybe you read this column through a different lens. Similar to how many people watch reality TV, maybe you hate-read my column while waiting for my picks to crash and burn in front of everyone while laughing maniacally. Not that I’ve ever done such a thing.
“Who is this guy telling me about the NFL? He’s never even put on pads before,” you might think as you fade all of my picks.
Well if you’ve done that, you’re welcome and congratulations. You’ve had an incredible season. Perhaps I should have taken a page out of George Costanza’s play book and just done the opposite.
Whether you’ve had an abysmal stretch or you’re cashing winners at 60% … whether you’ve played football for most of your life or you learn the rules of a Cover 3 defense from Twitch streamers analyzing film … I think we can agree on one thing:
In terms of excitement, the divisional round of the playoffs is the apex of the NFL season.
We’ve made it this far and win or lose; it’s going to be delightful to watch.
Bengals at Titans, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
The crux of Cincinnati head coach Zach Taylor as an offensive play caller is similar to Sean McVay of the Rams (same coaching tree). As Ben Solak of The Ringer points out, when the chips are on the table, Taylor will live and die in empty sets. Joe Burrow will be alone in the backfield protected by his much-maligned offensive line and maybe a tight end will chip someone coming off the edge. This worked for the most part against the Raiders, who mostly rely on Maxx Crosby getting home from the edge.
Unfortunately for Burrow, I am envisioning Tennessee getting to him much like it got to Matt Stafford when the Titans crushed the Rams in LA. Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry were getting home at will and usually doing it through the A-gap. A skilled pocket passer like Burrow can step up to avoid rushers coming from the outside, but even Tom Brady can’t figure out how to throw the ball with 300-plus pounders getting pressure up the middle.
Add in the fact that Cinci also has injuries on its D-line combined with the Titans having all of their offensive weapons healthy after a first-round bye, and it could be tough for the Bengals to hang.
Pick: Titans -3.5
49ers at Packers, 6:15 p.m. Saturday
Once again with have a clash between a team that looked great last week (49ers) and a team that did not play (Packers). And to me, the bigger the point spread, the less I want any part of San Francisco.
Odds makers know about the public’s recency bias. We just saw the 49ers go on the road two weeks in a row and pull off outright upsets to get to where they are. So the fact that the Niners are getting almost a touchdown indicates that the books are welcoming any and all San Francisco money.
And why shouldn’t they? Green Bay hasn’t been this healthy in quite some time. CB Jaire Alexander practiced Wednesday, as did 2020 All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari. OLB Za’Darius Smith appears to be the biggest question mark and getting him back would be icing on the cake. Meanwhile for the Niners, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DE Nick Bosa and LB Fred Warner are all trying to get somewhere close to healthy. Those are critically important players to have running at less than 100% in 2-degree weather.
Pick: Packers -5.5
Rams at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Sunday
The wrong team is favored here. If I’ve learned anything over the past few meetings between these teams, it’s that Sean McVay knows how to dissect Todd Bowles’ defense. McVay has plenty of shortcomings as a coach, but if he understands the rules and responsibilities of your defense the Rams will move the ball no matter what personnel is on the field.
Speaking of personnel, the Bucs are reeling. Their only healthy wide receiver who Brady trusts is Mike Evans, and he’ll be shadowed by Jalen Ramsey for most of this one. Tampa is also banged up on the O-line as RT Tristan Wirfs and C Ryan Jensen are still nursing injuries, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Good luck blocking Aaron Donald.
Keep your points. The Rams are winning this one.
I’d be remiss to ignore the fact that LA is still thin at safety and has never been great at linebacker. Rob Gronkowski’s yards or reception props to go over the projected total also feels safe. I like yards because I am envisioning at least a couple communication breakdowns resulting in chunk plays.
Pick: Rams ML +115
Pick: Gronk o65.5 receiving yards
Bills at Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. Sunday
I am most excited for this game, as I am sure many people are. I also don’t have the slightest clue of how this will unfold. Both teams are completely different from the first time they squared off this season. Also, the way their offenses operate creates such a high level of variance that picking a side feels impossible. One fourth-down conversion here and a stop there could easily swing the game by 14-plus points in either direction.
I do like Devin Singletary’s rushing props, though. For a majority of the past two seasons, you’d have to be complete savage to bet on a Buffalo running back to do – or not do – anything. But after Buffalo’s loss to Tampa in Week 14 when the Bills appeared broken (if you remember, they had zero handoffs to a running back during that first half), someone put their foot down and said that Singletary needs carries.
Since that game, Singletary is averaging 18.4 carries for 80.8 rushing yards per game. Right now the books are pricing him using his season-long average and as I stated earlier, the Bills do not operate the same way that they did during the prior season and three-quarters. Also there’s the obviously fact that you can run on the Chiefs!
Pick: Singletary o55.5 rushing yards
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.