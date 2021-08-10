BUTTE — I was talking to a coworker about how excited I was for the NFL preseason to start soon, Thursday to be exact, when the Patriots host the Football Team.
“I don’t know how you can watch that stuff, man,” he said, while giving me a look of disgust as if I had just taken a bite out of some roadkill decaying on the side of the interstate.
Music to my ears.
As we know; sports, events and games that don’t appeal to a mass audience generally don’t receive a lot of attention from the book makers.
The lines tend to be soft and beatable, and NFL preseason games are no exception.
By doing some digging that doesn’t take more than a couple quick google searches, we can figure out which teams have a clear and decisive edge during preseason games.
Death, taxes, Harbaugh
Often covering spreads by double digits, Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously prioritizes preseason success. With an overall record of 37-12, Harbaugh hasn’t lost a preseason game since 2015.
Mike Zimmer (20-5 preseason record) and John Gruden (36-18) are two other coaches whose teams deserve a look in every preseason game.
Quarterback controversy
If there is a team that has a question mark at the QB position, that’s a team I want to circle during the preseason. And it doesn’t need to be the starting quarterback position.
Take the Raiders last season. Viewers of the HBO series Hard Knocks saw that there was a battle for the No. 2 spot on the QB depth chart between Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman. For me, this put a huge “buy” sign on Vegas. While their opponent was playing practice squad players during the majority of games, Mariota and Peterman were battling to be Derek Carr’s backup. This meant the Raiders coaching staff were still calling plays on offense with a sense of purpose. They had to determine which guy was better.
At no point, even with the third and fourth team on the field, was Vegas phoning it in because the game didn’t matter. As bettors, knowing this gives as a huge advantage because a majority of NFL teams simply want to make it through preseason without injuries.
If it’s the starting job up for grabs, this tends to matter more during Weeks 2 and 3. If it’s the backup job that’s undecided, I’m buying that team throughout the preseason.
Mobile and competent QBs
When the pocket breaks down moments after the snap – and in the preseason this will happen again, and again – can a quarterback still make a play?
When betting on a preseason game, take a look up and down a team’s QB depth chart. Look at their college and pro stats. If a team’s third- and fourth-string quarterbacks are mobile, there’s a good chance they’ll be able to score points late in games. Conversely, if the other team has mostly pocket passers on the depth chart, that squad will probably struggle during the second half.
Also, if the QBs deep on the depth chart are familiar with the offensive play caller, that is also an advantage.
Dolphins at Bears, 11 a.m. Saturday
Coach Matt Nagy won’t admit it, but I believe there is a competition for the No. 1 QB spot. After trading up in the 2021 NFL draft to take Justin Fields, Nagy insists that veteran Andy Dalton is still the starter for Chicago. Be that as it may, the Bears only have three quarterbacks on their depth chart: Dalton, Fields and Nick Foles.
Nagy on Tuesday said that his starters will get one or two series, or eight to 10 plays.
On Fields’ playing time Nagy added: “The only way we can evaluate is by seeing him play.”
So I expect to see Fields taking a majority of snaps during the early portion of the preseason, giving us a mobile quarterback running an offense that uses a lot of dinks and dunks to move the ball. This is all great during the preseason when timing isn’t quite in tip-top shape.
At some point Foles will come in. When your third-string QB is a former Super Bowl MVP and has worked with Nagy for several years, that also bodes well when lining up against a practice squad defense.
Last, with a much-maligned offensive line in 2020, I think Nagy makes improvement within that position group a point of emphasis out of the chute.
Pick: Bears -3.5
Broncos at Vikings, 2 p.m. Saturday
Yes, Denver has an appealing QB competition between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. However, I do not think that comes into play during the first preseason game. I think we will get a steady dose of third-stringer Brett Rypien. Both Bridgewater and Lock have plenty of NFL experience under their respective belts, so I believe we will see more of them during Weeks 2 and 3.
The Vikings, along with a coach who clearly wants to win every preseason game in Zimmer, have an interesting situation at quarterback. Recently there were a few days at training camp when fourth-stringer Jake Browning was the only QB available to take snaps, as the other signal callers sat out due to COVID-19 protocols.
I believe this gives Minnesota an edge because its fourth-stringer was taking all the practice snaps for a least a few days. This is rare and will hopefully help him lead the offense during the second half of Saturday’s game.
Finally, Broncos coach Vic Fangio likes to run complex defensive schemes. This can be daunting for a team to go up against during the season, but during the preseason, some of the more inexperienced players on his defense might not be up to speed quite yet.
Pick: Vikings +2.5
Saints at Ravens, 5 p.m. Saturday
We touched on it earlier; Harbaugh is a preseason god. The nature of Baltimore’s offense, being so run-heavy, makes it especially attractive in the preseason.
Whether it’s Trace McSorley or Tyler Huntley running Greg Roman’s offense, it’ll be a tough ask for any defense to be up to the challenge during the first preseason game. Defending Baltimore’s unique offense requires nuance and communication, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a defensive unit that’s close to where it needs to be in early August.
Pick: Ravens -3.5
