My dismal season betting the NFL is finally coming to an end, and that can only mean one thing.
The Super Bowl is here, the sporting event that dwarfs all others. Whether you’re talking spectacle, hype or betting handle, the Super Bowl is one-of-one.
With that comes the opportunity to end my awful season with another string of losers, or a chance to end the season with a little bit of dignity.
As always, here’s your reminder to make sure you actually have a fun Super Bowl Sunday. Don’t try to recoup a season of losses in one day.
After two weeks of media outlets and television analysts talking in circles about who is going to be able to do what, some narratives have developed.
For bettors, this is good. We like to use these widespread notions to our advantage, whether it’s betting on the opposite side or maybe peeling back a layer or two, and trying to predict a hidden cause and effect.
Some narratives are fun, like Joe Burrow versus Matt Stafford being two No. 1 overall picks leading their respective teams to Super-Bowl appearances. Fun!
But some ideas that people are spewing are lazy, and that's where us bettors come in.
Here are some public narratives that I think we can exploit:
Ja’Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp will get theirs!
That might be the case, but the books are aware that these guys are good. You know who else knows they’re good? The Rams’ and Bengals’ coaching staffs are surely well aware. Let’s see if we can find other guys on the field who can also catch passes.
Van Jefferson will see about three targets, but he tends to make the most out of his chances. His number for longest reception is set at 17.5. His average depth of target is 13.5 yards and his yards-after-catch per reception is 4.3. Finally, passes are traveling 11.7 yards in the air before being caught (YBC/R) during an average Jefferson reception. This is a long way of saying that he won’t get a ton of touches, but whenever he does catch the ball he will be getting close to this number.
Van Jefferson longest reception: Over 17.5
I also like Tee Higgins’ longest reception. That number is set at 24.5. His ADOT is 12.1 and his YBC/R is 10.8. Obviously those splits aren’t as nice as Jefferson’s when compared to the number the books are hanging. Where I believe our edge is, though, is Higgins’ size advantage over any Rams’ corner not named Jalen Ramsey. I think we see a lot of downfield targets to Higgins with Ja’Marr Chase drawing a majority of the attention from the LA secondary.
Tee Higgins longest reception: Over 24.5
Burrow and Stafford shootout, baby! These teams can’t run.
The narrative for the past two weeks has been that neither team will be able effectively run the football. I am begging you to pump the breaks on that notion.
Two weeks ago against the 49ers, when the Rams held that prolific rushing attack to just 50 yards. It’s not like a switch flipped and now suddenly the Rams have the best run defense in the NFL. LA was able to stuff SF’s running game by playing a majority of snaps with loaded boxes in bear and tilt fronts (5 or 6 down linemen). In other words, LA's defense was living at the line of scrimmage, going all-out to stop the run and daring the Niners to beat them throwing the ball. It worked, but that will not work against Burrow and the Bengals. It is in the Rams’ best interest to rush with three or four – because they can and they will get home. Second, if they leave their DBs on islands against these receivers, Burrow will pick them apart. Further, Cinci will need to run the ball in order to force the Rams into those bear and tilt fronts because that makes it easier for Burrow to work through his progressions.
Joe Mixon total rushing yards: Over 60.5
When the Bengals completed their second-half comeback to beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, it’s been discussed ad nauseam that they rushed just three and dropped eight into coverage. KC couldn’t figure it out, yada, yada, yada, and the rest is history.
That’s fine and dandy when squaring off with a coach like Andy Reid who completely abandons the run even though the Chiefs finished the game averaging nearly 5.8 yards per rushing attempt. You know who won’t abandon the run? Sean McVay. Proponents of advanced analytics like The Ringer’s Warren Sharp and Ben Solak often point out, McVay to a fault will remain committed to pounding the rock on early downs. If Cinci stays committed to rushing three and dropping eight, Cam Akers has shown he is explosive enough to rack up yards in a hurry. Bettors fading Akers will point to his disappointing last two games. That was against two great run defenses in the Bucs and 49ers. The Bengals have the worst run defense in the league.
Cam Akers total rushing yards: Over 64.5
By correlation, I also like the number of Burrow and Stafford pass attempts to go under the projected total.
Matthew Stafford – passing attempts: Under 35.5
Joe Burrow – passing attempts: Under 36.5
Don’t throw at Jalen Ramsey. That’s asking for trouble!
Everyone knows this. That’s why teams are targeting Darious Williams, the cornerback on the opposite side of the field from Ramsey. This creates more tackling chances for Williams. Right now his number sits at 4.5 combined solo + assisted tackles. He’s gone over in four of his last five games and I like him to go over again here.
Darious Williams – Combined solo + assisted tackles: Over 4.5
No one can block Aaron Donald. The Bengals O-line stinks!
It may indeed be true that no one on the field can block Aaron Donald. It may indeed be true that the Bengals offensive line is complete and total garbage. Both of those things have been true for the entire season. Cinci has made it all the way to the Super Bowl in spite of its horrid O-line play. Why? Because they can scheme around their deficiencies and have been masterful in doing so.
OK, maybe the Titans game wasn’t masterful. They have been mostly competent in doing so!
I think there’s a better chance Chris Collinsworth comes down from the announcing booth and catches a touchdown pass than the Bengals losing track of Donald. AD might make a couple game-wrecking plays, but he’s not making five tackles.
Aaron Donald – combined + assisted tackles: Under 4.5
Bengals are the team of destiny!
VSiN is reporting 65% of all moneyline bets are on the Bengals. 61% of bets against the spread are on Cinci, but those bets only account for 57% of the handle. It seems like the Bengals have become a trendy underdog. I've seen this too many times to not know the outcome.
The Rams are winning by double digits. Sorry
Rams -9.5, +155
