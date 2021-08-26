BUTTE — Like many fishermen in Southwest Montana, I recently hit the river with the intention of making up for lost time.
“Finally, cooler weather and rain surely have helped water temperatures drop,” I thought to myself. “We should start seeing some happy, healthy and active trout ready to take my flies.”
This past Monday after my alarm buzzed a little before 6 a.m., I prepared breakfast, hopped in my car, scooted toward Divide and parked my car at Jerry’s Bridge boat launch.
I had already loaded up my gear the night before.
Bundled up and still a little chilly, I tied on a dry-dropper on the end of my 4x leader using a Chubby Chernobyl with a Spanish Bullet dropped behind it.
I crossed the river, tried my luck in a few runs and had little to show for my efforts. I did have the entire stretch of water to myself, though, which was nice.
I thought to myself: “Where are the guide boats?”
As the sun got a little higher in the sky, I saw the first raft coming down stream at about 10:30 a.m. and it dawned on me.
With the lower temps throughout the entire day, there wasn’t really a need for me to be up so early. The bite probably wasn't going to shut off due to unbearable heat for the fish.
After this realization, I noticed bugs becoming more active and saw fish starting to rise.
I caught and released a beautiful brown trout, and several whitefish, all the while wishing I had slept in a bit more.
By noon, as I looked up and saw a line of drift boats and rafts poised to float passed me, I decided it was a good time to head home.
You hate to leave the fish biting, but I was pooped.
So how does this relate to sports betting, specifically Week 0 of the college football season?
The lesson is the same: don’t expend all you’re energy — or bankroll — when there is no need to do so.
Would you rather be grasping for straws trying to figure out a position on UConn at Fresno State? Or would you rather save some of your bankroll for Week 1 when we have games like Penn State at Wisconsin or Georgia at Clemson?
Nevertheless, there is one game I do have my eye on this week.
Hawaii at UCLA, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Barring any unexpected setbacks, these teams should take positive steps forward this season. Hawaii returns 18 starters from last season and UCLA returns 20. The Bruins bring back fourth-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and the Rainbow Warriors return Chevan Cordeiro, who started every game for them in 2020.
All that being said, I think the defenses will be slightly ahead of the offenses in the season opener for both teams. UCLA returns 10 defensive starters and Hawaii returns 11. The Bruins showed improvement on defense in what was a less-than-ideal 2020 season, and will be facing an offense with less talent across the board than most Pac-12 units. Hawaii has weapons in Cordeiro and Calvin Turner Jr., but the UCLA defense will be a step up in class compared to what they normally see.
Yes, UCLA does return 10 starters on offense, but with an 18-point spread, I think it’s more likely that the Bruins play ball control during the second half if they indeed have a big lead. Circling back to both teams returning their quarterbacks from last season, that should also help limit turnovers. As we know, a clean ball game with no turnovers is great for the under.
Pick: Under 68.5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.