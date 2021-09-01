Not sure whether you heard or not, but fans are back in the stands and it’s awesome!
Why did I feel the need to bring up a sentiment you’ve surely heard too many times at this point?
Because for college football it really, really matters.
In addition to the madness and unpredictability of these games, part of the appeal is the pageantry. Without the tailgates, bands, atmosphere, you name it, college football lacks a certain pizzazz that sets it apart from every sport.
Another nice bonus for the 2021 season is that we can actually bet on Montana and Montana State football games. Well, sort of. I’ll get to that later.
All of the lines on our picks we made during the summer have moved in our favor. We bet Oklahoma -23 and the line is now OU -31.5. Michigan State +6 is now Sparty +3. Florida State, which was +9.5 when we bet, is now catching only seven points against Notre Dame.
Almost every line has moved significantly off of its opening number, but I believe there is still opportunity to be had.
Temple at Rutgers, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Rutgers, which returns 20 players from last season including QB Noah Vedral, gets a fairly easy Week 1 matchup in Temple. The Owls finished 1-6 in 2020, and that included losses in their final five games with their only victory coming against a hapless South Florida squad. I can’t figure out why this line is inside three scores other than the fact that Rutgers is projected to finish toward the bottom of a stacked Big Ten. With a defensive-minded head coach in Greg Schiano, I’m not worried about the Scarlet Knights allowing the dreaded backdoor TD, which to me is the only conceivable way Temple covers this number.
Pick: Rutgers -14.5
Bowling Green at Tennessee, 6 p.m. Thursday
I wouldn’t recommend actually watching this game, but to each their own. With Josh Heupel taking over as head coach, we know the Volunteers will be playing with tempo on offense. It won’t be a big hurdle for Tennessee to get points, as Bowling Green has been one of the worst teams in the country for about half a decade. With the total set at 61, we need the Falcons to get us two touchdowns to safely get over that total. I believe that’s doable against what should be one of the SEC’s worst defenses in 2021. Tennessee could also hit the total on its own, but a little help is always nice.
Pick: Over 61
Clemson vs. Georgia, 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina
Money has been coming in on the Bulldogs and I disagree.
On Aug. 23, Harrison Reno of Sports Illustrated reported that there were still questions about the Georgia offensive line. The Bulldogs have likely shored up their line at this point, but shuffling guys in and out with just two weeks before kickoff is far from ideal.
“Despite dealing with an offense that was nowhere near fully healthy, it seems offensive line coach Matt Luke is close to finding his starting five upfront,” writes Reno. “Luke is overseeing ‘good competition’ at tackle and center, the two remaining question marks heading into the season.”
For a team about to face a nightmarish Tigers defensive front, any question marks regarding the O-line is alarming. What really caught my eye is not having a center nailed down. Look for Clemson sophomore Bryan Breesee to carve up whoever the Bulldogs trot out at center. No. 11 is going to be living in the Georgia backfield and without wide receiver George Pickens, QB J.T. Daniels is in for a long night.
For the Clemson offense, replacing Trevor Lawrence is obviously a concern. But we’ve seen what D.J. Uiagalelei is capable of when he got the start against Notre Dame in 2020, and by all accounts running back Will Shipley is the real deal.
Pick: Clemson -3
Cat-Griz corner
With there being no betting lines on Sports Bet Montana for the Grizzlies at Washington, we're zeroing in on the Bobcats at Wyoming.
This is a tall order for the Bobcats as their first-year coach Brent Vigen prepares to face his former team. If you remember our college football season primer from July 27, Wyoming is a team I want to bet on early in the season. I also have a bet on the Cowboys to win the Mountain West at +1200.
Wyoming is one of four FBS teams to return 21 starters from last season. The Cowboys return 11 players on defense and 10 on offense, including starting QB Levi Williams.
Montana State did not play a game in 2020 and will be breaking in first-year quarterback Matthew McKay. Yes, McKay was originally an FBS QB at North Carolina State but these will be his first in-game reps with a new team, an FCS team facing an FBS team at that. And they’ll be squaring up against a defense returning all every starter from last season.
I don’t have a position on this game, but if I did it would not be on MSU.
Recommendation: Wyoming -18 or pass
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.