Over the past two days, it has become abundantly clear – as if it wasn’t already obvious – that the NFL is in the midst of a transition period.
With the announcement of Justin Fields as the Bears starting quarterback moving forward, that makes five rookie quarterbacks who will be starting for their respective teams in Week 5.
2019 DPOY Stephon Gilmore has been traded from New England to Carolina for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. As of Wednesday at 4 p.m. MST, former Cowboys linebacker Laylon Smith is still without a team after his strange saga in Dallas ended Tuesday.
Along with transition and seemingly more-rapid-than-ever turnover, comes some bad ball.
I’m taking really bad ball.
Injuries haven't helped, either.
Not that the NFL Red Zone channel is a barometer for quality football, but there are times it looks like Scott Hansen is about to blow a gasket as the entire morning slate struggles to get the ball into the end zone.
My top two highlights last week were probably Chris Berman’s “Whoop!” during the Fastest Three Minutes and the NSFW coin toss between Jabrill Peppers and Malcolm Jenkins. I can't really think of a definitive football play that stands out above the rest.
But there are still edges to be had. As Halloween approaches, the early season Cinderellas start to transform into pumpkins while the cream rises to the top, as elite teams assert their dominance.
For handicappers who go back and watch film of all the games, I salute you. I’ve never claimed to be an X’s and O’s type of bettor, but I can only imagine how ugly these games are to watch a second and third time.
I’m just going to stick to the numbers.
Temple at Cincinnati, 5 p.m. Friday
I don’t have much on this one other than the Bearcats are coming off the biggest win in program history. If there was ever a time for a let-down spot, this is it.
Pick: Temple +29.5
San Jose State at Colorado State, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
The Rams are probably the best 1-3 team in the country. Their one win comes against a solid and experienced Toledo team. Their three losses come by way of bad luck and a difficult schedule. Before its bye, Colorado State took No. 3 Iowa down to the wire. Now after a week off, the Rams get a banged up San Jose State team that will be without QB Nick Starkel.
Pick: Colorado State -2.5
UTSA at Western Kentucky, 5 p.m. Saturday
We cashed an over with Western Kentucky a few weeks ago in this column, and we’re back to the well for more. Normally I’d fade a team that’s 4-0 to the over on the season. However the Hilltoppers and their opponents have been going over the projected totals by more than 14 points per game. The market hasn’t come close to pricing this team correctly, so we’re going to strike again while the iron is hot.
Pick: Over 70.5
Jets at Falcons, 7:30 a.m.
‘Ello, mate!
I’ll stop now. We head over to London where Atlanta will “host” New York at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites, which I might be OK with if they were playing in Atlanta. Even then, I’d lean Jets.
Obviously Atlanta’s quarterback play will seem more consistent, but that’s about it. When a team is laying points, I need them to be able to score touchdowns in the red zone. That’s how you get margin and put teams away, and the Falcons don’t do that. According to Football Outsiders, Atlanta has the 20th ranked O in the red zone, whereas New York has the No. 6 red zone D. Conversely, the Jets are actually competent as a red zone offense, ranking 16th in the league. The Falcons red zone D is dead last in the NFL.
The Falcons offense is only marginally better than the Zach-Wilson-led Jets, according to FO’s DVOA. And with the Jets having superior defense and special teams, it really feels like the wrong team is favored in this one.
Pick: Jets +3.5
Broncos at Steelers, 11 a.m. Sunday
Injuries are the main factor in this handicap. Bradley Chubb is still out for Denver and Chase Claypool is likely back for Pittsburgh. If Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t clear concussion protocol, this line could run to Steelers -3.
What’s even more alarming for Denver is the offense’s play since K.J. Hamler tore his ACL during the second quarter Week 4 against Jets. Denver’s O has scored one TD in six quarters since Hamler went down. Last week the Broncos found the end zone once. A Noah Fant touchdown reception capped a 57-yard drive that was helped along by a 31-yard run by Javonte Williams and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Baltimore.
The Bronco’s passing game has struggled mightily without their speedster WR who stretches the defense. While the Steelers have their own struggles on offense, facing a Chubb-less Denver front will certainly make things a smidge easier, especially if the Broncos’ offense is completely one-dimensional.
Pick: Steelers -1.5
Packers at Bengals, 11 a.m. Sunday
First, from a numbers standpoint, the Bengals have played better than the Packers. Green Bay’s yards-per-play differential is 0 through four weeks, and Cinci boasts a +1.1. Overall DVOA has the Bengals ranked 10th in the league and the Packers ranked 17th.
Yes, the Bengals have faced the second-easiest schedule thus far. But the Packers have faced the ninth-easiest schedule.
This line implies everything is completely fixed for Green Bay and its season is trending in the right direction. Why? Because the Packers beat the Lions, 49ers and Steelers? That Niners win on Sunday Night Football looks less impressive each week.
The Bengals probably threw a lot of people off the scent by struggling against Jacksonville last Thursday, but maybe they were peaking ahead on the calendar a little bit. And hey, they did win the game against a desperate Jags team looking for their first win. Now the Bengals have extra rest and have been at home for the entire time.
Pick: Bengals +3.5
