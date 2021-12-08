The college football bowl games are set, and we are fewer than 10 days away from the most wonderful time of the year.
From Vince Young’s iconic run on 4th and 5 into the end zone for the game-winning TD against USC in the national championship, to Byron Leftwich leading Marshall to a 30-point second-half comeback against East Carolina in the GMAC Bowl, bowl season gives us life-long memories year after year.
While working at a newspaper in Oregon, the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl became the bar to which we (ironically) measured all sporting events. For those who haven’t witnessed this classic, imagine if Tommy Wiseau’s The Room was a football game. It was so bad that it was awesome. To this day my former coworkers and I exchange hilarious texts about that pseudo masterpiece.
Through all the chaos, it’s hard to imagine betting on these games. Right?
Wrong.
While that may be the case for some games, there are actually quite a few matchups that create obvious buy — or sell — signs for various teams in the marketplace.
You can usually get to the correct side by asking yourself one question: “Who actually wants to play in this game?” If bettors can spot the motivational mismatches, they can find some of the biggest edges in any sport.
Sure, teams will say the right things. They’ll claim to be excited for another opportunity to play one more game, but once the game starts it becomes glaringly obvious if one team is genuinely motivated and the other team has checked out.
Here’s a few things I like to look for:
Head coach’s record in bowl games
Some coaches treat bowl games as an exhibition. Some coaches might see the trip as a nice, team-building vacation. But some coaches want to win. If you find a coach with an excellent bowl record, whose team is priced as an underdog or short favorite, that’s an obvious sign that you need to bet on that team.
Buzzwords and clichés
Sometimes, especially with new head coaches, they won’t have a record in bowl games because they haven’t coached in any of them yet.
If that’s the case, try looking for local newspaper articles about the team and see what the local beat writers are saying. Look for phrases like, “rebuilding the culture,” or “putting (insert school name) on the map.”
Those cheesy phrases tell me, as a bettor, the coach thinks that winning this game is of the utmost importance. Rarely do you find two max-motivated coaches or teams like this paired off against each other in the lower-tier bowl games.
Opt-outs and transfers
In most years, this is straight forward. Sometimes you’ll read about star players from certain teams opting out because they don’t want to risk injury before the NFL draft.
His team mates will tell reporters they respect the decision. But, do they?
Football, at its core, is a group of guys putting their bodies on the line and making sacrifices for the greater good of the team. If one of your leaders you’ve gone to battle with all season suddenly says, “I’m done,” does that really not affect your psyche?
The transfer portal has thrown another wrinkle in this part of building a handicap. We treat it the same as players opting out because it in a sense, that’s what it is. This isn’t a knock on the transfer portal, but merely an observation that it might not be best for a team’s psychology when preparing for a game that ultimately does not matter.
---
There are more tricks and tips out there, but these should help lay the ground work for a decent number of games. Now, onto this week’s NFL picks and my first wave of bowl-game bets.
Ravens at Browns, 11 a.m. Sunday
Baltimore is coming off an emotional game against their arch-rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Browns are coming off a bye. The bye couldn’t have come at a better time for the Browns, as QB Baker Mayfield had a litany of injuries he was nursing. Assuming the extra time to rest has indeed helped Cleveland recharge and refocus, the Browns have a pretty juicy matchup with a hurting Ravens squad. Baltimore has been bitten by the injury bug all season long, most recently with the loss of their best shutdown corner Marlon Humphrey. It’s now or never for the Brownies.
Pick: Browns -2.5
Lions at Broncos, 2:05 p.m. Sunday
It’s a classic buy-low, sell-high handicap. The Lions are coming off their first win of the season and the Broncos hope to rebound after an embarrassing effort on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs. I am expecting some major regression from Detroit in an obvious let-down spot. Jared Goff facing a Vic Fangio defense is also a mismatch I want to take advantage of.
Pick: Broncos -9.5
Bills at Buccaneers, 2:25 p.m.
If Monday night’s game against the Patriots doesn’t motivate the Buffalo defense to crank things up a notch, I’m not sure what will. Offensively, the Bills pass-first attack should match up nicely against this banged up Tampa secondary.
Pick: Bills +3.5
Boca Raton Bowl, 9 a.m. Dec. 18
Western Kentucky overs printed money this season. But now the Hilltoppers will be without No. 1 WR Mitchell Tinsley and co-offensive coordinators, Zach Kittley and Bryan Ellis. We’ve been successfully zigging all season but now it’s time to zag, especially with WKU facing a run-heavy offense in Appalachian State.
Pick: Under 66.5
New Mexico Bowl, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 18
UTEP coach Dana Dimel was brought in to turn around a bottom-tier college football program. After back-to-back 1-11 seasons in 2018 and 2019, Dimel and the Miners started to turn a corner last season by going 3-5. Now he has his squad bowl eligible after a 7-5 2021 campaign. What better way to cap this season than with a bowl victory? Conversely, former Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer left the program for Washington. I worry about the Bulldogs’ motivation as their general has abandoned them for a more prestigious brand name.
Pick: UTEP +10.5
LendingTree Bowl, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 18
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze is a great bet in bowl games. He’s 5-2 in his career and 2-0 at Liberty. The Flames also have a more talented roster than Eastern Michigan, as we have heard nothing in terms of players opting out.
Pick: Liberty -8.5
LA Bowl, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18
Similar to Dimel at UTEP, Beavers coach Jonathan Smith was brought in to turn around a struggling Oregon State program. He finally has his alma mater bowl eligible after three straight losing seasons. He’d want nothing more than to send his first recruiting class out on a high note with a resounding victory over Utah State.
Pick: Oregon State -7.5
Quick Lane Bowl, 9 a.m. Dec. 27
Jay Norvell has been terrific in bowl games as coach of Nevada, but he’s left for Colorado State. Wolfpack QB Carson Strong is also unlikely to play, WR Elijah Cooks is in the transfer portal and TE Cole Turner opted out Wednesday to prep for the NFL draft. Don’t be surprised if the number of Nevada players who sit this one out balloons into double digits. WMU receiver Jaylen Hall is also in the portal, but it looks like he will be the only non-injured player missing the game for the Broncos as of now.
Pick: Western Michigan +1.5
