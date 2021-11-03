Some of football’s biggest household names have been kicked to the curb recently.
Whether it was a scandal, performance-based or simply falling out of favor with boosters, the past few weeks have been quite a game of coaches’ musical chairs.
Bettors are constantly trying to predict how coaching changes will affect a locker room.
Will it galvanize a middling team?
Or will it be like a substitute teacher filling in last minute for the day's final period, only to simply throw on a movie and run out the clock for the rest of the school day?
The short answer is: it depends.
That was very insightful, I know.
After the firing of Matt Wells on Oct. 25, we watched Texas Tech sleepwalk through its next game and receive a 31-point drubbing at the hands of Oklahoma. Small sample size, but it would seem the Red Raiders are treating interim coach Sonny Cumbie as a substitute teacher.
I have nothing against substitute teachers, by the way. It’s just a popular analogy used in the sports betting community.
In wake of the news that LSU coach Ed Orgeron will not return next season, the Tigers fell flat against Ole Miss on. Oct. 23 and failed to stay inside the number – again, small sample size.
Since Jon Gruden resigned from his head coaching position with the Raiders after controversial emails were leaked, they’ve been firing on all cylinders. Under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, Vegas is 2-0 straight up and against the spread, covering the number by 12.5 points per game.
So what does this mean for the Gary-Patterson-less TCU Horned Frogs when they host Baylor on Saturday?
I’m going to have to default to my original answer: it depends.
I think the safest way to bet these games is to stay away. Trying to gauge the response of a locker room is often like flipping a coin.
And yes, I understand the irony of my 23-25 record for the season being slightly worse than flipping said coin.
Illinois at Minnesota, 10 a.m. Saturday
With a road tilt against Iowa slated for next weekend, I wonder if Minnesota is looking past Illinois here. Minnesota will have to play mistake-free to cover more than two touchdowns with such a low projected total and since the Gophers are down to just two healthy running backs, I think that’ll be tough.
Pick: Illinois +15.5
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
I don’t love taking big favorites, especially with a Wisconsin team that’s burned me a couple times this season. When laying a big number with a conservative offense like Wisconsin’s, you have to ask yourself, “Can Rutgers score?” And I’m not sure if they can. Normally I’d worry about a let-down spot with the Badgers taking down No. 9 Iowa last week, but the stakes for Wisconsin are too high. The Badgers have turned their season around after a terrible start, and can win the Big Ten West if they win their remaining games. They’ll be focused and motivated.
Pick: Wisconsin -13.5
Penn State at Maryland, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Maryland has gone into a tailspin ever since star wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. suffered a catastrophic knee injury against Iowa on Oct. 1. The Terps have neither covered, nor looked focused since that moment as they’ve failed to meet expectations in four straight. I think it’ll be more of the same here as they host a Penn State team that’s desperate for a win after a three straight disappointing losses. This is a huge motivation mismatch.
Pick: Penn State -9.5
Broncos at Cowboys, 11 a.m.
I’m not sure how many times I need to get burned by the Cowboys before I learn, but here we go again. The most public team in pro sports is now 7-0 ATS. The point spread tax is going to catch up with them at some point, and Denver’s offense getting healthier each week doesn’t hurt us either.
Pick: Broncos +9.5
Cardinals at 49ers, 2:25 p.m.
The Niners defense has been the only unit to be able to solve Kyle Murray and the Cards this season. During Week 5, San Francisco held Arizona to just 17 points. The only problem was that starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo was sidelined and rookie Trey Lance got the start. Another bizarre trend that I want to fade is – the Niners have lost seven straight at home. That just feels weird to and I don’t see how they allow that to continue.
Pick: 49ers +1.5
Bears at Steelers, 6:15 p.m. Monday
I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. If the Steelers are laying more than a field goal, it’s an auto-bet the other way. Chicago doesn’t have the elite defense it once had, but the Bears still have success against below average offensive lines like the Raiders and Lions. The Steelers might have the weakest O-line the Bears will face this season, which could spell disaster for turnover-prone Ben Roethlisberger.
Pick: Bears +5.5
