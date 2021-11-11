The sports betting community has a tendency to come up with silly nicknames that can stem from slightly flawed or confused thinking.
You’ve probably heard the phrases: Stinky line, fishy line, rat line, etc.
These descriptors are almost always used to describe a point spread that is much longer or shorter than most bettors would have anticipated.
A good example would be last week when No. 3 Michigan State was laying just 3 points (-3) at Purdue. Surely an undefeated, top-3 team in the country should be favored by more than a field goal against an unranked team, right?
Bettors usually do one of two things. Some people like to embrace the stink and go with it (bet on Purdue), even if they can’t explain their reasoning in more detail than, “Someone must know something that I don’t.” I'm certainly guilty of this.
Others might see this line and say, “I know what the books are trying to do here, but I’m not buying it,” and then place a bet on Michigan State.
Obviously, in the case of this example, the bettors who embraced the stench came out on top. But that doesn’t mean that’s always the case.
As we know with sports betting, we must analyze each situation independently. Rarely does one over-arching strategy work often enough to be remotely close to profitable.
Sometimes there’s value basking in the stench. Other times, there’s value going the other way.
Once you’ve identified the stink, it’s important to figure out where that odor is coming from. Books aren't just pricing games at weird numbers because they have a crystal ball and know the outcome beforehand. There is always a reason for doing what they do.
Circling back to our Michigan State at Purdue example, if you were to handicap that game beforehand, one of the first things you’d point out is that Michigan State was coming off their most emotional win of the season, a 37-33 victory over Michigan.
Lines makers usually set the number using their power ratings system. As bettors, we know this and then try to figure out what isn’t factored into the power ratings, like an emotional let-down spot.
However, this doesn’t mean the books never account for let-down spots. They just do it less often. So when they do account for it, we’re caught off guard. This creates confusion that is usually labeled with, “Well this line stinks!”
Rutgers at Indiana, 10 a.m. Saturday
Rutgers QB Noah Vedral left last week’s loss to Wisconsin in the third quarter due to injury. He has said he plans to play, but with the caveat of, “If the trainers tell me I am healthy to go, I am going to go.” To me, that really means he has no clue if he’s going to play. And if there’s uncertainty on Wednesday, at best come Saturday he will be noticeably compromised if he does play. Conversely, Indiana seems like it will get its No. 1 and No. 2 QBs back for the game. Indiana athletics beat writer Dustin Dopirak tweeted that, “Allen said Penix and Tuttle have got more reps this week than last and ‘we will have multiple quarterbacks ready to play on Saturday.’”
And with Indiana being just 1-7 ATS in its last eight games against FBS teams, I think we have some value on the Hoosiers as the market sours on them.
Pick: Indiana -6.5
Georgia at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
When I’m getting a ton of points, I love having an offense like Tennessee. First, it’ll be the best unit on that side of the ball that this vaunted Bulldogs defense has seen all season. Second, their ultra-fast pace of play has the potential to keep the Vols close to most point spreads. Even if Georgia gets out to a huge lead, the fact that Tennessee is at home leads me to believe that they’ll keep trying to score until the final whistle.
Pick: Tennessee +20.5
Arkansas at LSU, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
We’re betting that LSU feels deflated this week after an all-in effort against Alabama last week. Coming off their biggest game of the year, I think it’s more than likely the Tigers will be coasting through the end of this disappointing season as players realize the coaching staff is on its way out and many of their team mates are likely headed to the transfer portal.
Pick: Arkansas -2.5
Lions at Steelers, 11 a.m. Sunday
This is a home run spot for Detroit. First, winless teams off a bye during Week 7 or later are covering machines. In that spot, teams like the Lions are 19-5-1 ATS, according to a study by Pregame.com’s Steve Fezzik. Second, Detroit has a great rest advantage. Pittsburgh is coming off an emotional Monday night victory over Chicago, and Detroit, as I mentioned, is off a bye.
Doesn’t this feel like the type of head-scratcher the Steelers seem to lose every year?
Pick: Lions +8.5
Falcons at Cowboys, 11 a.m. Sunday
I almost took Atlanta and the points because of the Cowboys injuries up front, but seeing as how it’s just a week removed since a hard-fought rivalry game against the Saints I couldn’t pull the trigger.
However, the reasons I like the Falcons in this game are great for the over. Randy Gregory will be absent from the Cowboys D-line and as we saw last week, he really makes that group go. When he’s out, teams can move the ball up and down the field. Atlanta has found its identity under new head coach Arthur Smith and has looked great offensively, minus the game against the Panthers. We also have a get-right game for the Cowboys’ offense, which only managed a pair of garbage-time TDs last week in an embarrassing loss to Denver.
Pick: Over 54.5
Vikings at Chargers, 2:05 p.m. Sunday
These teams can’t defend each other. The Chargers have the worst run defense in the NFL. Their pass defense is built upon allowing teams to dink and dunk their way down field and not giving up big plays. If it were up to Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, all they would ever do is dink, dunk and run the football. Defensively, the Vikings have been a mess all season and now they’re injured. Minnesota’s elite pass rusher Danielle Hunter highlights the lengthy injury report after he went down with a torn pec during its loss to the Cowboys and since that moment, this struggling Vikings defense has been worse than it’s been all season.
Pick: Over 52.5
