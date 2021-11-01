BILLINGS — A busy postseason schedule of divisional volleyball and playoff football is on tap for the Class AA schools in Billings later this week.
From Thursday through Saturday, the Eastern AA Divisional Volleyball Tournament will be going on at Billings Senior, where a majority of the matches will take place, and at Billings Skyview.
Matches will begin at Senior at 1 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. Skyview will host just one match over the three days at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
No district passes will be allowed, and tickets will be sold at the door.
All-session tickets are $25 (adults) and $20 (students). Single-session tickets will be available each day for $10 (adults) and $8 (students).
Since school will be in session at Senior, afternoon parking on Thursday and Friday will be available in the grass lot between Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium and Senior.
The lot will close at 3:30 p.m. Friday in order to prepare for Billings West's playoff football game.
No. 2-seeded West (8-1) will be hosting No. 7 Helena Capital (6-4) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students.
Tickets will be available in the activities office at West beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and running through 3 p.m. on Friday.
Digital ticketing will also be available at the following website: https://gofan.co/app/school/MT/14349 .
