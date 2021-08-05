BILLINGS — The Dream Chasers Racing Series will have its second event Friday at Big Sky Speedway. 

Motocross teams ranging from 50-450cc will be competing at the newly constructed dirt track located at Big Sky Speedway, which is 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup.

Racing begins at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. The series will continue Sept. 4 at 7 p.m., with the finale being held at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Arena Nov. 13.

For information, visit dreamchasersmt.com

