BILLINGS — Action, determination, and drive. These are the Dream Chasers Racing Series call signs.
The latest motocross competition to hit the Magic City scene has been the brain child of local race team captain, and cycle enthusiast, Richard Todd. DCRS is a collaboration with Jerry Brey and the Big Sky Speedway.
Todd’s dream to bring motocross action to the Magic City is in full effect midway through the Dream Chaser’s Racing Series season.
Todd says, “I really wanted to bring more of the professional atmosphere I was exposed to after competing nationally over the last few years.”
Todd began to compete as a pro at the wiry age of 43.
Todd hit the competitive motocross circuit in California with Quast Motorsports.
Todd says, “The motocross scene in California is much bigger on all accounts partly due to the seasonable weather and the media attention everything gets in that region.”
Todd’s vision is to see the Big Sky’s best thrive on America’s bigger motocross stage. He wants to bring together the sport’s local and national talent.
Todd’s passion for motocross grew watching the annual Billings Motorcycle Club's annual race series take shape.
He wants to give locals a taste of the competition, the ethics of the greats, with the terrain the pros play on.
“I picked up a lot of experience both as a rider and promoter. On these manicured tracks, my dream of taking this home and giving back to Montanans began to grow," Todd said. “I could see my friends from home and their children competing at these functions.”
Todd’s vision is to see the motocross grow regionally with Billings being the hub. “I wanted to be able to give every Montanan the same opportunity to train and compete on a prep track,” Todd says.
With two more races left in the series, the next event will be Saturday at 6 p.m. at Big Sky Speedway and the finale at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Nov. 13.
