HELENA -- Five Elkhorn Area football players have been selected to the 2019 Class B all-state team; three from Jefferson High, and two from Townsend.
Jefferson's all-state selections are Coen Juisti, an offensive and defensive lineman; Avery Stiles, at defensive back and quarterback/receiver; and Jaxson Yanzick, at running back, linebacker and kick returner. Stiles was also named the Southern B Division's all-around player. All of the Panther gridders are seniors.
Townsend's all-staters are senior Jaden Lamb, a two-way player on the line; and sophomore Gavin Vandenacre, at defensive back and receiver.
The Bulldogs placed two other gridders at first team all-conference, including senior kicker Nate Hill, and junior linebacker Wade Leachman. JHS' other first team selection was Jake Genger, a sophomore linebacker.
Elkhorn area gridders making second team all-conference were Jefferson's Derek Nygaard (sr.) at O-line and D-line, and punter James Nathan (sr.); and Townsend's Leachman at center.
