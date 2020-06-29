BILLINGS — Evan O’Kelly has been named the director of communications for the athletic department at Montana State University Billings, returning to a position he held for five years from 2014-19.
In September 2019, O’Kelly accepted the director of communications position for athletics at Concordia University-Portland. He served in that capacity for eight months before the university announced its permanent closure upon the conclusion of the 2020 spring semester.
O’Kelly will begin his second stint with Yellowjacket athletics on Wednesday.
“We are thrilled Evan has accepted our offer to return to MSUB as our director of communications,” athletic director Krista Montague said in a press release. “We are proud to welcome him back and excited because he will be able to hit the ground running right away."
In his roles both at MSUB and Concordia, O’Kelly was responsible for the media coverage of 15 varsity sports, including the athletic programs’ presence on the web and across all social media platforms.
“I am grateful to have the opportunity to rejoin the team at MSUB, led by Krista Montague, and return to a role I am familiar with and enjoyed thoroughly throughout my previous five years in Billings,” said O’Kelly.
