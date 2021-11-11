MILES CITY — Former Miles Community College baseball standout Dawson Parry has received All-America honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).
It is the latest award for Parry following his record-setting 2021 season with the Pioneers.
Parry was chosen as the NJCAA Division II player of the year last spring and was selected as an All-America performer.
He was also the Mon-Dak Conference and Region XIII player of the year.
Parry is now playing for former MCC head coach Rob Bishop at South Dakota State University.
