MISSOULA — All the waiting was well worth it when Justin Harbison finally got his opportunity in the octagon Saturday night.
The hulking heavyweight from Missoula made his mixed martial arts debut a memorable one, punishing Spokane's David Stratton with a haymaker and ground-and-pound damage. The former Sentinel wrestler, who walked into the octagon to the song "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees, delighted the crowd with his first-round technical knockout at the Fights Under the Lights event at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
"I came into this fight wanting to make a statement and I think I went out and did that tonight man," said the 26-year-old Harbison, who wrestled in college at Providence of Great Falls. "I've had four straight pull-outs over the last two years. I went out there and just finished it against an undefeated (2-0) opponent.
"This is an amazing atmosphere here tonight and that was fun. I hit a shot down the middle, then we ended up against the cage and I got to my wrestling, took him down and from there I just ground and pound."
Fighting in front of an estimated crowd of 1,200 fans in temperatures that hit the upper 90s, Harbison and Hudson Kettenring emerged as the hometown heroes. Kettenring, who like Harbison trains with the Dogpound Fight Team and was making his amateur debut, beat fellow Missoulian Grant Wyland at 135 pounds via tap out in the first round.
"It means everything to be part of this tonight, man," said the 20-year-old Kettenring, who was born in Missoula but prepped in Texas. "We're trying to grow this sport locally, get more shows. Look at the turnout of fans. It's great.
"I thought, 'Let me see what I can do tonight.' I knew he was a wrestler going in and that's all I knew. I worked hard in camp. I was able to get the guillotine there."
If anyone deserved an Iron Man award for his effort Saturday, it was Hamilton's Chad Stephens. He was part of the second fight when there still was no shade in the octagon and the temperature was at 97 degrees.
Stephens used his conditioning and experience in punishing heat to outlast Missoula's Justin Zachariasen, winning by unanimous decision.
"I'm originally from Jamaica, so the heat, you know, is fun," said Stephens, who boosted his amateur record to 4-0. "It's not getting to me.
"This is the only one of the fights I've had that went the full distance. All my first three fights, 30 or 40 seconds choke hold. He knew what he was doing tonight."
Logan Riggs of Corvallis had the most impressive knockout of the night in a 145-pound amateur bout. He floored Robert Badeaux of Louisiana in 10 seconds.
The most controversial fight came at 125 pounds where 20-year-old Walker Dyer, who won a state wrestling championship for Frenchtown, lost a split decision to 20-year-old Dre Coles of Great Falls. Coles staggered Dyer in the first round. Dyer appeared to win the second round after taking Coles to the mat and appeared to do the same in the third round.
However, Coles was able to get to his feet late in the third round and landed a big punch that may have been the difference as he improved to 4-0 as an amateur.
In the final bout of the night featuring 145-pound professionals, Dylan Schulte won in the first round via tap due to punches. Schulte prepped at Sentinel and currently lives in Colorado.
Missoula's Ryder Small lost the other pro bout of the night in a duel of 155-pound fighters. He was beaten by Darien Robinson via first round knockout.
Fan favorite Conall Powers, a Sentinel grad who was making his return to the ring in a 145-pound amateur bout after a five-year absence, lost in the first round to Bryce Nowak. Powers appeared to have the upper hand in the first minute of the fight thanks to an aggressive style, but Nowak landed a shot to Powers' sternum with his knee and the match was called.
In other action, Stephanie Digiulio of Great Falls beat Jen Valentine of Billings after Valentine buckled with nausea. Joe Wilkins of Great Falls beat Amir Nurideen via choke hold.
