BILLINGS — Dehler Park is usually the site of fastballs, home runs and diving catches.
On Saturday night at the home of the Billings Mustangs, fans will be treated to triangle chokes, knockouts and arm bars as mixed martial arts invades the baseball field.
The Fusion Fight League’s Fights Under the Lights begins at 7 p.m. and doors to the downtown ballpark open at 6 p.m.
There will be 15 bouts, including fights marking the continuation of the FFL’s Rising Stars Tournament, two main event pro MMA fights, a pro kickboxing match, a pro grappling match and an amateur heavyweight title fight.
Fighters are coming from across the country, including the states of Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Texas and Montana.
FFL owner Terrill Bracken said six local Billings Grindhouse fighters are on the card including: Jay Sandvig, AJ Craig, Mikey Zindler, Chris Willis, Corey Willis, and Brandon Berkman.
The hexagon cage will be set on home plate and VIP tables will be on the field. Three 36-foot LED screens will be placed along the baselines, Bracken said.
Bleacher seating will also be available.
“I’m extremely excited,” Bracken said. “This is the best fight card we have ever had on paper. Our fight cards have been really good, so that says something.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://events.eventgroove.com/event/Steele-Vs-Lozoya-51567 or at the door the day of the event. The show will be available to stream on pay-per-view at fite.tv.
There will be some semifinal matches in the Rising Stars tourney held at Dehler.
“It has been great. We have had fighters come from all over the country to compete in the tournament,” Bracken said. “The level of competition has been great.”
Bracken said it is the second time the FFL will have matches at Dehler, which he said “is one of my favorite venues overall.”
The first time the FFL competed at Dehler was 2019, Bracken said.
“It was later in the summer and we got a lot of rain. The fights were really great, but it hurt our crowd and got chilly. But people had a really good time,” he said. “This time we should have perfect weather.”
Fights Under the Lights
Featherweight pro kickboxing: Louie Lopez vs. Jay Sandvig
Super heavyweight: Travis Golden vs. Spur Roundstone
Flyweight: Jimmy King vs. Brandon Berkman
Heavyweight tournament: Justin Holguin vs. Reuben Roundstone
140 catch weight: Nathaniel Yamashita vs. AJ Craig
Welterweight tournament: Braeden Tovey vs. Joshua Joyce
Light weight tournament: Darien Robinson vs. Shawn Abeyta
Featherweight: Isaac Casey vs. Mikey Zindler
Heavyweight tournament: Eduardo Fernandez vs. Ron LaForge
Light heavyweight: Pernell Stevens vs. Chris Willis
140-pound pro grappling match: Barb Ciesnolevicz vs. Roxanne Modafferi
Amateur heavyweight title: Thomas Boyer vs. Corey Willis
Featherweight tournament: Briley Streeter vs. Kai Stewart
Pro heavyweight title: Matt Kovacs vs. Travis Wiuff
Pro bantamweight title: Ricky Steele vs. Carlos Lozoya
