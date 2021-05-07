MILES CITY — Miles Community College first baseman Dawson Parry won the NJCAA Division II Triple Crown for the 2021 baseball season.

Parry finished the regular season leading the nation in batting average (.532), home runs (22) and RBIs (81).

Parry has helped the Pioneers to a 39-11 record. The team won its 16th straight Mon-Dak Conference regular-season championship

Miles is No. 7 in the national rankings heading into the Mon-Dak postseason, which began Friday.

