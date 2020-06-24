BILLINGS — After a month of waiting, the 2020 racing season will begin at Big Sky Speedway Friday and Saturday.
Racing begins at 7:25 p.m. both days as the Mountain States Midwest Modified Tour will take to the three-eighths-mile clay oval track, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup.
According to the schedule on the Big Sky Speedway website, the season was to have started May 22. However, four race dates have been scratched because of the new coronavirus.
“It’s been a long wait with the COVID restrictions,” said track co-owner Jerry Brey of Billings, noting the track will be enforcing specifications approved by the Yellowstone County health department.
On the track’s Facebook page, the specifications are listed. Among them are encouraging people to: adhere to the 6-foot minimum distance between family groups and non-household members; wash their hands; and stay home if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
Brey noted the track can hold 4,000 spectators, but a crowd of 1,000 is “a big night.”
“We should be fine to keep safe distances from each other, even in the pit area, and should be fine to operate,” he said.
Divisions contested will be the WISSOTA Street Stocks, WISSOTA B Mods, and IMCA A Mods.
Brey said “there is a potential to have 100 cars for Friday and Saturday. There are cars coming from Montana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.”
The races usually finish between 10:30 to 11 p.m., Brey noted. However, with everyone being antsy to race there is the potential for spinouts or accidents, which could extend the evening.
“Everybody is going to be pretty amped up,” Brey said. “There might be a few cautions. Everybody has been waiting to go racing. I’m sure they may be a little aggressive and a little rusty.”
The unique thing about racers on the Mountain States Midwest Modified Tour is drivers range from construction workers, to lawyers, to business owners, said Brey.
“They are just local racers that race on a local level all over the states. They are just avid racers,” he said. “There is some pretty good talent. It’s some really good racing.”
Brey said Late Models are expected to race July 10-11 and “that’s going to be a big deal.” The World of Outlaws stop is also still on the schedule for Aug. 29, although races are subject to change.
“After this weekend, I’ll be able to firm a lot of those things up,” Brey said.
Full concessions will be available. Admission is $15 per day this weekend and children who stand 60 inches or lower are admitted free with a paid adult.
Brey said the track traditionally has a drawing each race night for a free bicycle to be awarded in a drawing for one boy and one girl.
"We give them a ticket when they come through the gate and they draw at intermission time and we give them away," he said. "We do that every weekend just to get the kids excited. They light up when they get their ticket drawn. They are pretty excited."
