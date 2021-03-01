BOZEMAN — Five Montana State skiers have been named to the All-Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association team.
Zanden McMullen, Nellie Talbot and Tegan Wold were named first-team all-RMISA, while Louis Mühlen-Schulte and Åge Solheim garnered second-team honors, the league announced Monday afternoon
The teams are determined by the final NCAA Qualification lists that are used to select skiers to represent their schools at the NCAA Championships. Skiers 1-5 on the final list are named first-team All-RMISA and skiers 6-10 are named second-team All-RMISA.
McMullen, MSU’s only Nordic racer named all-RMISA, has an outstanding regular season for the Bobcats. The product of Anchorage, Alaska, had four top-five performances, including one podium (a top-three finish) this winter. McMullen placed second in the 20-kilometer classical race at the RMISA Invitational at Utah in January.
“Zanden is seeing the payoff for all the hard work he has put in, year-round, for the past few seasons,” said MSU Nordic coach Adam St. Pierre. “He has been the top junior skier in the country this year and was fifth at the Junior World Ski Championships in early February.
“It is notable that he is the only American on the men’s All-RMISA first-team and the only athlete under 20 years-old,” St. Pierre added. “To say Zanden’s future is bright would be a massive understatement.”
Wold, a sophomore from Vail, Colorado, recently won the RMISA slalom title. On the season, she recorded six top 10 finishes and reached the podium on four occasions — all in slalom. Talbot, also a sophomore from Vail, registered three top-10 showings, including a runner-up and third-place finish in giant slalom at the Denver Invitational.
Mühlen-Schulte and Solheim led the Bobcat men’s alpine squad this winter. Mühlen-Schulte, a junior from South Yarra, Australia, notched eight top-10 finishes and three podiums, including a runner-up finish in giant slalom at the RMISA Championships. Solheim, from Staarheim, Norway, tallied eight top-10 finishes, including a season-best fourth place in slalom at the Colorado Invitational.
RMISA regular season and postseason champion Utah ran away with the honors, earning 14 total honors, including nine first-team honors. Colorado and Westminster were next with six overall selections, followed by Denver and Montana State with five each. Alaska Anchorage had three and Alaska Fairbanks one. For first-team honors, behind Utah was Montana State with three, followed by Alaska Anchorage, Colorado, Denver, and Westminster all with two apiece.
