HELENA – This fall, Ethan Keintz will begin a new chapter of his life attending classes and playing baseball at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington.
The Lutes are part of the Northwest Conference in NCAA's Division III. Keintz has played baseball in Washington with Helena's 14-year-old all-star team, but the upcoming experience will be a blank slate with brand new teammates.
"From the people I've seen, I haven't recognized any of the names," he says. "I've been in contact with my roommate who will be, but I don't think I've played against any of them. It's possible that I maybe played against them when I was really young but I don't know."
Like most kids who pick up a ball and glove when they're about 4 years old, Keintz wanted to play in the big leagues. As he got older he realized that baseball after high school was a definitely possibility, and then, a reality.
"When I was younger, I was just like every kid who wanted to play in the MLB growing up," says Keintz. "But then as I got older I realized more that college is an option for me, and something I could do. So it kind of became a goal for me to make it there. Doing Big Sky Baseball in the fall really helped me get committed to a college."
The Capital High grad will leave behind some great memories with his Helena teammates, like making all-star teams and playing tournaments in the Pacific Northwest.
"9U year making the all-star team that first year. That was a lot of fun," Keintz remembers. "I've been playing with all these guys for years now. Another big one was 14-year-old year; we actually went to regionals and we got to the championship game of regionals. That was a lot of fun. Then just being apart of the Legion program is pretty cool."
But before he can start new memories with the Lutes, he's got some business to attend to with the Senators. Helena is 3-2 and will have about two more weeks of tune-up games before conference play begins.
In 2019 Keintz was second on the team in OPS (.912) and batting average (.348). On the mound he led the team in wins (7-4) and ERA (2.55) among pitchers who completed four innings or more.
So far in 2020 he's shown every indication that fans should expect another standout season, both on the mound and at the dish. Albeit very early in the year, Keintz is mashing. He has a 1.125 OPS with a .375 batting average. He's also 1-0 with a 3.71 ERA over 5 2/3 innings pitched.
"I just want to help the team," Keintz says. "On the mound. In the batter's box. I just want to help the team win whatever way I can."
The Independent Record caught up with Keintz for five questions before the Senators travel to Bozeman for a Saturday doubleheader with the first game at 1:30 p.m. and the second at 4 p.m., before returning to Helena on Sunday for another doubleheader. The Senators will play at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at Kindrick Legion Field.
IR: Were you looking at other schools besides Pacific Lutheran?
EK: "We emailed a ton of schools because you have to do that. Then two other schools contacted me after our last tournament for Big Sky. We visited them and Pacific Lutheran was closest, and was the best for us."
IR: Are you going to try to be a two-way player in college?
EK: "I've talked with the coach already. I think the plan is to try and do that at first. And then if one part starts to not be as good as the other, maybe switch it up at that point. But the plan is to try to be a two-way player."
IR: For this season, did you guys set any goals as a team?
EK: "Our goal always, as the Senators, is go win a state championship. And I think the goal for us this year ... we're right about at that kind of middle ground of being old and being young. So it's big that this year our young guys get some playing time and then just try to go do as good as we can at state."
IR: What will you miss most about playing baseball in Helena?
EK: "Being here. I think it's the people, I mean, everyone. Especially now, because of all of this quarantine, there's a lot of people at our games. You get to see a lot of people. Then going around town, you'll see little kids and they'll know who you are. And it's pretty cool. Then I think just playing on this field. My dad played here; my uncles played here. There's a lot of memories here for my family. I'll definitely miss that."
IR: What would be some advice you'd give to a freshman who just made the Independents?
EK: "Do whatever you can to swing the bat every day. Try to get your dad out there and go hit, take some ground balls, take some fly balls and just do everything you can to try and get better every day."
