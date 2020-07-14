HELENA – You probably haven’t read or heard something like what I’m about say, but here it goes: 2020 is nothing like a normal year.
Kidding aside, the closure of the border between the United States and Canada – along with a condensed Class AA American Legion baseball season – makes this year’s playoff push especially wonky.
With the state tournament starting the first week of August, this would normally be when teams like Helena make their final push for optimal playoff seeding. Bozeman (7-1 in conference play) looks like it will be the No. 1 seed. At 9-6, Kalispell sits in second place. The Senators (6-6) Royals (7-7), Mavericks (5-6) and Scarlets (6-8) are all within a game of third, but there is actually still 13 games left for the Senators, with 12 of those being conference games.
“We are all kind of fighting right now,” said Senators coach Jon Burnett. “There’s still a lot left. I know it looks like it’s pretty quick until the regular season is done but there’s still a ton of games to be played in a relatively short amount of time. It’s going to tax teams’ pitching staffs and all that. So I’m sure there’ll be quite a shake-up by the time August rolls around.”
This gives teams with deep pitching staffs, like the Senators, a critical advantage.
“We have our schedule laid out in front of us,” Burnett said. “We know for the next week out who’s starting what game and what the plan is. And that could always change, you know, with pitchers who play multiple positions. It hasn’t happened this year, but they might not be able to throw that next day because of diving after a ball in the outfield or something like that. With the pitching staff we have, we have enough flexibility to where we can adjust. I’m pretty confident in the arms we have. If it’s one of those guys who we don’t necessarily deem a starter, we have confidence if we have to bump somebody into that role that they’d be successful for us.”
Obviously the goal is to win every game and get the highest seed in the playoffs. However given the unique circumstances of the 2020 season, keeping the team as fresh and healthy as possible is the top priority.
“(Getting the higher seed) is important,” Burnett explained. “It’s something that we want to do and finish as high as we can. At the same time, with every team qualifying and all that, however you get there you’re going to have to beat the same teams anyway to win a state championship. So it’s important, but at the same time it’s something where we’re trying to make sure we’re healthy during that first week in August.”
Traditionally, the top-eight teams of the nine-team Montana-Alberta conference would qualify for the double elimination state tournament.
With the conference cut down to seven teams due to the border closure, how that final slot will be filled is still up in the air.
“This year, with only seven (teams), I don’t think it’s been determined yet if we’re going to bring in a Class A team or if they’re going to give a first-round bye to the No. 1 seed,” Burnett said. “As far as I know that hasn’t been determined yet.
“The Class A state tournament is the same weekend as ours. If they go that route it’s going to have to be a single-A team that didn’t qualify for state. Every year there’s a couple really good single-A teams that don’t end up qualifying. At the Legion level they’ll make a determination if that’s the way they decide to go.”
The Senators have six conference games this week, including a doubleheader in Great Falls on Wednesday followed by back-to-back twin bills against the Billings Royals on Saturday and Sunday.
“We’ve just been working a lot on our defense,” Burnett said. “I think that’s where we’ve been lacking a little bit since the Keith Sell (Tournament), so we’ve made an extra effort to make sure we’re getting extra ground balls and working on our footwork – that sort of thing. I thought we played pretty good (Monday) night; played clean defense. And we’re just looking to keep that going.”
As usual, Burnett did not reveal who will start Wednesday’s games against the Chargers, but all of the pitchers at the top of Helena’s rotation will be available.
“I have four guys available,” he said. “So it’s going to be a split between those four guys. Depending on how we use them, that’s how we’re going to pitch Saturday and Sunday. Cy (Miller), Ethan (Keintz) and Chase (Nielsen) threw last night, and looked really good. And then Hunter (Lindgren) – they’ll all be available to go.”
First pitch in Great Falls is scheduled for 5 p.m.
