BILLINGS — Logan Mead joined an exclusive club late Saturday night at the Billings Motorcycle Club.
The 25-year-old Concord, California, rider claimed his first Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb overall title under the lights in the South Hills.
“It’s huge, it’s huge,” Mead told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “I’ve been coming (to the Great American) for nine years now and have made it into the championship runoff, but had never got the win. I kind of got the monkey off my back.”
Since 2012, Mead has been trying to win the title on the Bentonite Nightmare in the event long known as "America's oldest, richest and biggest hill climb" at what many hill climb enthusiasts consider the “Motorcycle hill climbing capital of the world.”
This year, the BMC celebrated the 102nd anniversary of the Great American.
Mead’s winning time was 12.390 seconds.
In all of his years competing in the late July hill climb at the BMC, Mead has qualified for the championship run-off every time. The only Great American he hasn’t competed in since 2012 was in 2019 when he had a knee injury, Mead said.
“They are all big, especially at this level. Any win is a big deal,” Mead said. “The Great American is the oldest, richest and biggest hill climb. To get that is huge.”
Another cherished championship for Mead was when he won the gold medal in the Harley-Davidson Snow Hill Climb at X Games Aspen in January 2019.
“That was a highlight of anybody’s career. I hold that one near and dear to my heart,” he said.
And while the coronavirus pandemic continues, Mead said he felt comfortable competing.
“Kudos to the Billings Motorcycle Club for putting on a professional event and also doing so safely considering the virus going on right now,” he said.
Winning the championship was special for Mead as he overcame a slow start, he said. Mead placed sixth in the 450cc and seventh in the 0-700cc exhibition, before a second-place finish in the 701cc open exhibition class.
Another reason Mead was proud of the championship, for which he received a Rockwell watch and 54-inch trophy, was because he topped a talented 15-rider field in the championship class.
“In the open exhibition I got a second in that and it boosted the confidence and got me into the championship run-off,” Mead said.
The top five finishers in the 450cc, 700cc and open exhibition qualify for the runoff, Mead explained.
If a rider finishes in the top five in multiple classes, they have to choose which bike they want to compete on in the run-off. In that scenario, the next rider in the class not chosen makes the finale.
Overall the 15 different riders in the run-off have two opportunities to climb the famed Bentonite Nightmare hill. The rider who turns in the best overall time is the champion.
“That is why it is so stacked,” Mead, who rode his open bike in the finale, said. “Every guy that is in there has earned it for that weekend.”
Jake Anstett of Port Angeles, Washington, was one of the best riders all weekend. Anstett won the side-by-side challenge, the 0-700cc exhibition and the 701cc-open exhibition.
The 450cc champion was Austin Teyler of Billings. Logan Cipala of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, was victorious in the 600cc class. Kirk Mueller of La Valle, Wisconsin, won the 40-plus Pro Master class.
“Logan just really shined on his big bike and did really well. He does ride that bike well and is extremely comfortable on it,” said Shannon Chamberlain, a three-time former Great American overall champion who is now one of the promoters of the event. “Jake Anstett is no slouch and a very talented rider. It was a pleasure watching all of them.”
Riders found trying to tame the Bentonite Nightmare was a challenge, Chamberlain said.
“We got quite a few compliments from riders on the hill,” he said. “They said they really enjoyed it. It was a very technical and tough hill.”
Chamberlain also said he and co-promoter Cord Mitchell noticed several up-and-coming riders over the weekend.
“There were also some new faces in there that are really coming along fast, too,” Chamberlain said.
