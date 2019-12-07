Montana Tech's Nolan Saraceni

Montana Tech's Nolan Saraceni is pictured on Oct. 29, 2016 as the Orediggers were in Billings to play Rocky Mountain College at Herb Klindt Field.

 Gazette file photo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former Billings Senior and Montana Tech standout Nolan Saraceni has signed to play indoor football for the Sioux Falls Storm.

The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Saraceni will return for his second season with the team according to a IFL press release issued Saturday.

Saraceni had 115 yards and five touchdowns in two games last year. 

"Nolan was able to come in at the end of the season last year and made a very good impression on us," said Storm coach Kurtiss Riggs in the press release. "We knew we wanted Nolan back for this season."

Sioux Falls competes in the Indoor Football League.

Tags

Load comments