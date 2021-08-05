MOSCOW, Idaho– Former Idaho women's basketball standout Lizzy Klinker has signed her first professional contract to play for Falcons Bad Homburger TG of the Bundesliga in Germany.
The Bundesliga is the second-highest women's basketball league in Germany.
Klinker played two seasons for the Vandals between 2018-20, scoring 11.2 points and recording 6.9 rebounds per game. As a senior, the Fairfield, Montana native averaged a career-high 12.8 points per game. In 2018-19 Klinker averaged a career-high 7.8 rebounds per game.
Klinker was named to the Big Sky All-Conference Third Team in 2020 after leading the Vandals in steals with 32 and averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Klinker scored a career-high 27 points against Northern Arizona.
While with the Vandals Klinker was part of 44 wins, including a Big Sky Regular Season Championship, a Big Sky Tournament Championship final appearance and a WNIT Sweet 16 appearance.
"I am so happy and excited for Lizzy and her opportunity to play professionally in Germany," Idaho women's basketball coach Jon Newlee said. "I am so proud of her and can't wait to watch her play. Lizzy is a fantastic representative of our Vandal program and I wish her all the best overseas. Go Lizzy and Go Vandals!"
The 2020 graduate earned a degree in economics-agribusiness and was an Idaho's Woman of the Year nominee. Klinker was a two-time Big Sky All-Academic selection and represented the Big Sky as the female student-athlete representative at the 2020 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum.
Before opting to play basketball overseas, Klinker worked in the governor's office.
